Augusta School Board considers late summer graduation ceremony

AUGUSTA - The Augusta School Board discussed the 2019-20 school year Augusta High School Senior Graduation at its monthly meeting held via tele-conference back on April 20.

Board members and administrators came to a consensus they would try to plan something, depending on the COVID-19 virus situation, possibly in late summer. The virus outbreak cancelled the school year by Gov. Evers order last month.

In that same vein, the board unanimously approved asking for a waiver from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) from state instruction hourly requirements after a public hearing.

In other board action: all certified teachers currently working in the district and the renewal of their contracts for 2020-21 were unanimously approved as was Cora Bartyzal hiring to be the new 2nd grade teacher, Mykayla Sygulla hiring as the new elementary school counselor and the hiring Michelle Parks as math specialist and Paula Harms as reading specialist.

The board unanimously approved the non-renewal of a contract for certified staff member Chrystal Van Eperen. She was a shared staff member with Fall Creek School District but since Fall Creek no longer needs the position, it was eliminated.