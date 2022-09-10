Augusta School District has annual, school board meetings

The Augusta School District held both its annual meeting and a regular school board meeting for the month of September back on the 21st at the middle/high school building.

The annual meeting unanimously approved a budget for $14,262,785 with the property tax levy providing $3,692,682, which is down 4.67 percent from the 2021-22 school year, with the rest of the district's revenues coming from state and Federal aid and fees. The mill rate was 9.438 per $1,000 which is down from last year's rate of 9.682 and down significantly from the mill rate of 2018-19 school year of 12.477.

Other agenda items approved by the annual meeting were for the district to provide transportation to students, provide a food service program for students, provide insurance to students and staff, provide salary and expense reimbursements to school board members, establish Unity and Oakwood banks in Augusta as official depositories, the Tri-County Area Times as the official newspaper.

There were two motions offered by meeting attendee Carol Peuse, one to have the School Connections newsletter be continued to be published monthly rather than quarterly and that meeting minutes be updated to the district's website three days after the meeting even before they are officially approved by the Board. Both motions died for lack of a second but District officials and School Board members assured here the newsletter would continue to be published monthly and the website would be updated with meeting minutes regularly after meetings.

After the annual meeting came the regular School Board meeting. The Board unanimously approved the donation of funds for its new Early Learning Center. Some $3 million was donated to the District by Jennifer Bethke and the Center is planned to be completed sometime between 2023 and 2024. Until then the District plans to lease space from City of Augusta and the Senior Citizens Center for the Early Learning Center.

Other agenda items approved by the board was the establishment of a $1.9 million line of credit with Unity Bank at a 4.98 percent interest rate, approval of FFA members to attend the national organization's convention in Indianapolis and approved all staff hires and resignations. The next meeting of the Board was set for Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. in the middle/high school IMC.