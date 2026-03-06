Augusta wins back-to-back regional titles

Things didn't end the way the Augusta High School Softball Team had hoped, with a trip to the state tournament in Madison.

The No. 7 ranked Beavers lost in the WIAA Division 4 Grantsburg Sectional Tournament semifinals to No. 6 Chippewa Falls McDonell 11-3 Tuesday, June 2 at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls. The Beavers finish 20-7 overall.

But the journey along the way in the spring of 2026 was a magical one for AHS with records broken, dramatic home run hits, a conference title for the first time in 34 years and back-to-=back regional titles as well.

In beating Colfax last week Thursday, May 28 in Augusta in the regional tournament championship game 11-6, Augusta had a pari of magical moments that punctuated the victory. First, junior catcher Cecelia Schroeder broke the school record for hits in a single season. The previous record of 38 hits stood until CeCe collected her 38th, 39th and 40th hits all in one afternoon. Then came junior first baseman Stella Zank's grand slam homer. Her four-run shot soared over the center field fence during the bottom of the sixth inning, giving the Beavers the insurance runs they needed to hold off the Vikings as they had plated two runs in their last at bats. Schroeder, and sophomores Sophie Bergman and Rilee Bethke all scored twice and sophomore Laney O'Brien also drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Brooklyn Krueger sturck out 10 batters, adding to her total this season of over 100.

O’Brien threw the first no-hitter of her high school career in the regional semifinals last week Tuesday, May 26 at Augusta in a 6–0 shutout win over Mondovi. She was dominant in the circle, striking out 14 and allowing just one walk. O'Brien was also strong at the plate going 3-for-3 with a triple and a double. Bethke launched her second home run of the season as her solo shot soared over the center field fence during the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore Haley Strauch finished 2-for-2 at the plate, while Schroeder added a double.

All of the Tri-County Area's teams competed in regional semifinals last week with Fall Creek and Eleva-Strum also making the finals. The Crickets upset No. 2 seeded Arcadia at Arcadia in the semis by a 5-4 score after losing to the Raiders 15-4 during the regular season at home. But winning at No. 7 ranked Prescott in the Division 3 championship proved too much as the Cardinals jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first two innings for a 10-0 win . Prescott held FC to just two hits. The Crickets finished 11-16 overall.

Eleva-Strum broke open a scoreless Division 4 semifinal contest at Central vs. Spring Valley back on Tuesday, May 26 in the late inning s for a 3-0 win. Freshman Eden Segerstrom hit s double for E-S and Mariah Steffenson drove in a run for the Cardinals. Winning pitcher Ruby Bartholomew's final home game was another masterpiece for the senior as she struck out 17 batters in a two-hitter with no walks. She's now reached over the 900 mark in strikeouts. It's too bad shew won't have the chance to reach 1,000 as Central lost in the reginal finals by the same 3-0 score to McDonell in Chippewa Falls on Thursday, May 28. However, the Cards secured back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in program history at 13-8 overall.

Osseo-Fairchild lost in the semis last week Tuesday, May 28 at Colfax by a 6-5 score but the young Thunder squad gave a good showing against at 20-5 Viking squad that bodes well for the future. Colfax needed a walk-off hit to break a 5-5 tie in the seventh after O-F, 8-14 overall, scored twice in their last at bats. Freshman Addison Dunahay had a hit and drove in three runs while junior Brylie Johnson and sophomore Alexis Ness both hit doubles. and freshman Jaliyah Bush scored twice. Despite the loss Johnson struck out seven batters.