AUGUSTA - Chloe Jacobs, a senior at Augusta High School, will play collegiate volleyball next fall at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.

Jacobs signed a collegiate National Letter of Intent (NLOI) back on Wednesday, Feb. 19 during a ceremony at Augusta Middle/High School.

Jacobs was named second team All-Dairyland Conference last season. She is a three-time all-conference selection