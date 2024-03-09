Augusta's O'Brien finishes near top of Columbus Invite

MARSHFIELD - The prep cross country season in the Tri-County Area began last week Saturday, Aug. 31 in Marshfield as Augusta competed in the Marshfield Columbus Invitational held at the Wildwood Park and Zoo. There were many bears, wolves, and other animals were on display plus a water crossing the runners had to manage.

Running in their new uniforms, the Beavers were lead by freshman Laney O'Brien, who ended up winning 1st place for the small school division and finished fifth overall in a time of 21:29. She was followed by freshman Sophie Bergman in 17th, sophomore Maya Peterson in 25th, senior Roella Weiss 26th and junior Samantha Hanson 40th

The AHS boys were led by senior Preston Schafer lead the way with a 19th place finish for the small school division. Also running for the Beavers were freshman Zale Pettis 39th

junior Dasan Downey 40th, junior Garett Larson 47th and sophomore Thomas Truog 51st place.

Both Augusta squads were able to be team scored and the girls' took third in the small school divisions while the boys finished sixth out of the nine teams competing.

This week's meets include the Bloomer Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 3 which Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild competed in and Thursday's Brone Invitational hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City which has Eleva-Strum, Augusta and Osseo-Fairchild competing. FC will also take part in the Loyal/Greenwood Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7. Next Monday, Sept. 9 Eleva-Strum is at Black River Falls.