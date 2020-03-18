Beaver Creek Reserve announcing its closing facility due to COVID-19 until April 6

FALL CREEK - As a result of the COVID-19 or Corona virus, the Beaver Creek Reserve Nature Center has announced they will close their facilities until April 6.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Beaver Creek Reserve's announcement means: "All programs that were scheduled during that time have been canceled. We will do our best to reschedule programs if possible. We strongly feel that this is the best course of action to keep the community, our staff and volunteers safe during this unprecedented time."

However, the Reserve's trails will still be open for individuals or small family groups however social distancing will still be strongly encouraged.

"We encourage everyone to take some time each day to get out and enjoy nature and some fresh air. With our buildings closed, there is no public access to restrooms or drinking fountains, so please plan accordingly." according to the Reserve's statement