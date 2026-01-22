Boys hoops teams rebounding after tough losses

Bouncing back and in some cases thriving after tough losses has been something Tri-County Area prep boys basketball teams have been doing lately.

Case in point: Fall Creek. The No. 8 ranked Crickets took on 2025 state tournament participants Mineral Point last week Friday, Jan. 16 in the Midwest Players Classic held at the La Crosse Center. FC played even with the through much of the contest but the Pointers (6-3) led by 16 points from Drew Aschliman, pulled away late to win 59-49.

So the Crickets took their medicine. Took their second loss this season and dropped one in the polls to No. 8. But they came back strong to rout Elk Mound on the road 71-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Jackson Tangley led FCHS with 17 points, eight assists; Josh Wright scored 14 points, Bryce Elkins finished with 11 points; Evan Seidling nine points and M Schmidgall scored eight points and had 10 rebounds. Schmidgall led Fall Creek (8-2) in scoring against Mineral Point with 15 points.

The current Division 4 Bound Wisconsin/Zalesky Media Poll is as follows:

1). Bonduel 12-0

2). Milwaukee Juneau 13-1

3). Marathon 11-0

4). Kewaunee 11-0

5). Lomira 12-1

6). Eau Claire Regis 9-2

7). Darlington 9-2

8). Fall Creek 7-2

9). Howards Grove 10-3

10). Hurley 11-1

Since taking their first loss to Whitehall a week ago, Osseo-Fairchild has been on a tear. The Thunder (11-1) have won three straight including wins over Independence/Gilmanton at Gilmanton last week 62-45 and a 73-52 beatdown of Blair-Taylor at home. O-F hosts Augusta on Thursday, Jan. 22 and faces one of its toughest tests this season next Tuesday, Jan. 27 hosting Fall Creek beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Eleva-Strum had lost three straight games, the capper being a 52-30 blow-out to Osseo-Fairchild back on Jan. 8. Since then the Cardinals have won twice to get back to .500, including a 55-35 win at home last week Friday, Jan. 16 over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (1-5). E-S (6-6) had three players in double figures led by Noah Martinson's 15 points, Afton Flynn's 12 and 10 from Calvin Barneson. Flynn had nine rebounds, Martinson eight and Barneson grabbed seven. Bo Windjue led the team in assists with four. Central will look to keep climbing this week (weather permitting) at Cochrane-Fountain City on Thursday, Jan. 22 and at home vs. Whitehall on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7:15 p.m.

Augusta (5-6) saw its three-game winning streak snapped at Blair-Taylor last week Friday, Jan. 16. The Wildcats won 65-59 to make it over .500 as both teams were 5-5 going in. B-T won despite Owen Lee's season-best 20 points for AHS. Isac Mooney finished with 12 points for the Beavers and Bryce Buttke had nine. Mooney also had a double-double 13 rebounds plus four steals. Lee finished with six boards and Tyler Lee had six assists. The game was competitive but Augusta's 18 percent shooting from behind the three-point arc plus 22 turnovers gave the edge to the home team. Besides playing OFHS, Augusta is at Melrose-Mindoro (3-9) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and host Cochrane-Fountain City next Monday, Jan. 26.

Boys Basketball Standings

West Cloverbelt

Team W-L

Eau Claire Regis 5-0

Fall Creek 4-1

Stanley-Boyd 4-1

Elk Mound 4-2

Chippewa Falls McDonell 2-4

Thorp 1-4

Bloomer 1-5

Cadott 1-5

Last Week's Games

Monday, Jan. 12

Elk Mound 80, Cadott 51

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Fall Creek 52, Chippewa Falls McDonell 38

Thursday, Jan. 15

Stanley-Boyd 66, Bloomer 36

Elk Mound 67, Chippewa Falls McDonell 58

Cadott 69, Thorp 55

This Week's Games

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Bloomer 55, Cadott 52

Fall Creek 71, Elk Mound 49

Eau Claire Regis 88, Thorp 22

Stanley-Boyd 65, Chippewa Falls McDonell 48

Thursday, Jan. 22

Chippewa Falls McDonell at Fall Creek

Bloomer at Thorp

Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Next Week's Games

Thursday, Jan. 29

Thorp at Chippewa Falls McDonell

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Cadott

Elk Mound at Bloomer

Large Dairyland

Team W-L

Osseo-Fairchild 9-1

Whitehall 7-2

Eleva-Strum 5-4

Augusta 3-5

Melrose-Mindoro 2-6

Small Dairyland

Team W-L

Cochrane-Fountain City 6-2

Lincoln 6-3

Blair-Taylor 6-4

Alma/Pepin 3-6

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 1-6

Independence/Gilmanton 0-9

Last Week's Games

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Whitehall 77, Cochrane-Fountain City 66

Eleva-Strum 62, Melrose-Mindoro 52

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Alma/Pepin 37

Blair-Taylor 77, Independence/Gilmanton 42

Lincoln 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50

Friday, Jan. 16

Blair-Taylor 65, Augusta 59

Eleva-Strum 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 35

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Independence/Gilmanton 45

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Lincoln 55

This Week's Games

Monday, Jan. 19

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Blair-Taylor 52

Alma/Pepin 74, Melrose-Mindoro 70

Cochrane-Fountain City 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51

Thursday, Jan. 22

Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City

Independence/Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro

Augusta at Osseo-Fairchild

Lincoln at Whitehall

Alma/Pepin at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran

Saturday, Jan. 24

Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro

Alma/Pepin at Cochrane-Fountain City

Independence/Gilmanton at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran

Whitehall at Eleva-Strum

Next Week's Games

Monday, Jan. 26

Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta

Tuesday, Jan. 27

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at Augusta

Melrose-Mindor at Blair-Taylor

Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence/Gilmanton

Whitehall at Alma/Pepin

Lincoln at Eleva-Strum