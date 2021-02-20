Championship Saturday for Fall Creek hoops teams

FALL CREEK - This Saturday, Feb. 20, will be a championship Saturday for Fall Creek High School's boys' and girls' basketball teams.

The No. 9 ranked girls' team plays in the WIAA Division 4 Sectional No. 1 Tournament final at No. 6 Phillips with a tip time of 1 p.m.

The Crickets' boys team hosts Spring Valley in the finals of the WIAA Division 4 regional tournament at 7 p.m.

Fall Creek's girls team, 14-4 overall, took care of Edgar in the sectional semifinals on Thursday by a 45-28 score. The Crickets have held their opponents in the tournament to 36-30 and 28 points in their three games

"We really communicate well, especially with our help defense," FC sophomore forward Tori Marten, who scored 13 against Edgar, said. "It's great to see how we work well as team on defense."

They'll certainly need their defense against the Loggers, who dispatched Clear Lake in the other sectional semifinal Thursday 69-54. Phillips, 19-1 overall and champions of the Marawood North Conference, is led by the Eggebrecht sisters Jada and Kacy. Jada is a 5-9 junior point guard who averages 24.1 points per game (ppg.) while Kacy is a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points per game. The guard-orientated Loggers also feature senior guard Rachel Callow who averages 15.2 points per game. Jada leads the team in assists and rebounds as well. The Loggers only loss this season was to Unity 70-58.

Senior forward Mackensey Kolpien led Fall Creek in scoring at 13.1 points per game.

The winner will play in the WIAA state tournament to be held in a one-day event at the La Crosse Center next Friday, Feb. 26. Fall Creek is playing for its first sectional title since 2015.

The FC boys' hoops squad took care of Colfax in the regional semifinals Friday, Feb. 19 at home 64-43. The contest was close at halftime with the Crickets only ahead 24-19 before outscoring the Vikings 40-24 in the second half. Senior 6-5 center Jayden Fitch put down 20 for the Crickets to lead all scorers. He is both the team's scoring and rebounding leader at 20.8 ppg. and nine boards per contest. The win improves FC to 18-5 overall. The Crickets are the No. 1 seed in the regional tournament.

They will face the No. 2 seed Spring Valley, 16-3 overall, in the finals. The Cardinals won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference and topped Eau Claire Regis 65-49 in the other regional semifinal. Leading SV in scoring is 6-2 junior guard Tyler Bowman at nearly 16 ppg. while 6-3 senior forward Nolan Stans averages six rebounds per game to lead the Cardinals and 6-0 junior guard Brady Benarek is the team assist leader at 3.2 per contest. Against the Ramblers, Stans had 18 points but it was 6-3 junior forward Connor Ducklow who led Valley in scoring with 22 points on the junior dominated ballclub. Since the beginning of 2021, the Cardinals have gone 14-1 after a 2-2 start, their only loss was to Colfax.

The winner plays in next week's D-4 sectional tournament next week with pairings to be made on Sunday, Feb. 21. The Fall Creek School District livestreams the ballgames from its Facebook page for those who cannot attend at https://www.facebook.com/FCCrickets