Cloverbelt Conference wrestling meet this weekend

The 2020 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8 at Stanley-Boyd High School starting at 10 a.m.

Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee is the defending conference champion but Cadott comes into the meet as the top team in the conference, ranked No. 4 in Division 3 and having won the West Cloverbelt Division in dual meets this season with 3-0 record plus a 59-20 triumph over Neillsville/Loyal/Greenwood, the winner of the Eastern Cloverbelt Division in crossover duals held last week in Neillsville.

The Hornets; top ranked and or honorable mention wrestlers in the latest Division 3 state individual rankings include No. 1 Brayden Sonnentag at 106 pounds, Logan Harel at 113, No. 6 Kaleb Sonnentag at 120, No. 10 Tristan Dreier at 132, Dawson Webster 145, No. 3 Nelson Wahl at 152, No. 1 Brady Spaeth at 170, No. 6 Gavin Tegels at 195, No. 9 Ethan Tegels at 220 and No. 10 Josh Briggs at heavyweight.

There will be a variety of ranked wrestlers in Division 2 who compete with the Cadott wrestlers for their respective weight class titles.

These include No. 3 Luke Dux of Nellsville/Loyal/Greenwood at 106, No. 2 Ashton Ackman of Spencer/Marshfield Columbus at 113, defending conference and state champion Blaine Brenner of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, No. 1 at 120 along with No. 4 Treyton Ackman of Spencer/Marshfield Columbus in the same weight class, No. 8 River Halopka of Abbotsford/Colby at 126, No. 6 Peyton Kostka of Eau Claire Regis/Altoona at 152, No. 9 Nathan Buchanan of Neillsville/Loyal/Greenwood at 170, No. 11 Carter Grewe of Abbotsford/Colby at 195, No. 3 Gunnar Hoffman of Neillsville/Loyal/Greenwood at 220 along with Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's No. 12 Tyler Kirzan in the same weight class.

Defending champs back to claim another title include Brenner, Treyton Ackman, Ashton Ackman, Leonardo Rodriguez of Spencer/Columbus, Russel Dorn of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, Mason Wellman of Abbostford-Colby, Wahl, Spaeth, Bret Kostka of Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek and Grewe,

Besides Kostka, other OFAFC wrestlers with good chances of winning placing in the top three of their weight classes include Cole Myers at 152, Luke Fischer at 195, who has the team's best overall record, Bo Prudlick at 220, Isaiah Waggoner at 285, Bryce Armstrong-Bagelin at 106 and Hunter Breaker at 132

