Conference dual meets begin for Tri-County Area grapplers

The beginning of January is the beginning of conference dual meet action especially as more and more teams and leagues in Wisconsin go to multi-dual meets of triangulars and quadrangulars.

This was true for Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta's prep wrestling co-op team as they competed in a Cloverbelt Conference triangular meet held at Eau Claire Regis High School last week Thursday, Jan. 5. OFA wrestlers both the Regis/Altoona or RAW wrestling co-op team along with the co-op TOW squad from Thorp/Owen-Withee. Both resulted in team losses for the Dragons. OFA's lone winners were Hunter Breaker and Bryce Armstrong-Baglien at 126 and 170 pounds respectively vs. RAW and the senior trio of Breaker, Armstrong-Baglien and Cayden Gunter at 120 against TOW.

Mondovi/Eleva-Strum lost its Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener 62-18 at Boyceville last week Thursday, Jan. 5. Winners for the M-E-S team were Cody Wagner by forfeit at 160, Ethan Odegard at 182 via pinfall of Mark Knopps in 1:43 and Hunter Wik at 170 over Wilson Avolos of Boyceville in 1:26.

OFA already had small numbers on the team to start the season which was made worse by illness and injury over the past few weeks since the Holiday break. Only six wrestlers took part for the Dragons in OFA's very own Dragon Duals Invitational meet held last week Saturday, Jan. 7.

But Osseo-Fairchild did pick up their first win over first-season squad Chippewa Falls McDonell in the six team meet (where they went 1-4). And they had a bevy of good performances, including Gunter who went 5-0 and collected three pinfalls. OFA winners per dual meet were as follows: vs. Arcadia - Aaliyah Zamora, Guntner, Breaker and Gryphon Brown; vs. Black River Falls - Guntner and Breaker; vs. McDonell - Zamora, Guntner, Armstrong-Baglien, Breaker and Dustin Sudbrink; vs. Independence/Gilmanton - Guntner, Armstrong-Baglien, Breaker and vs. Mondovi/Eleva-Strum - Guntner and Armstrong-Baglien.

In the same meet, M-E-S went 2-3 with wins against OFA and McDonell. Indy/Gilmanton won the meet with a perfect 5-0 record.

OFA was inactive over the Holiday Break after its meet in Rhinelander was cancelled due to a winter storm back on Dec. 22. M-E-S, however, competed in the first annual UW-Eau Claire Holiday Duals Dec. 28-29 at the McPhee Events Center. M-E-S went 1-4 for the meet with their lone win a 15th place match win over Durand-Arkansaw 42-30. They lost three matches in their pool to Plainville-Elgin-Millville, Minn. Simley, Minn. and Whitehall and then lost in the consolation round to Independence/Gilmanton. Wagner and Barrett Fedie at 106 pounds both went 4-1 for the tournament while Wik was 3-2.

Both Mondovi/E-S and OFA were in recent action against Dairyland Conference and nearby regional foes. On Monday, Jan. 9, M-E-S lost to Independence/Gilmanton 48-18 at home. Winning for the home team were Blaize Parker over I/G's Max Marsolek with a pin in 3:19 at 152; Wagner by pinfall over Clay Herdahl in 2:34 and Tristen Teigen at 195 pounds over Preston Solberg in :45 seconds. OFA lost at home to Whitehall despite getting wins from Gryphon Brown by pin, Cayden Guntner by pin, Bryce Armstrong-Baglien by pin and Hunter Breaker by pin. This was Senior Night for Dragon wrestlers Gunter, Armstrong-Baglien, Sudbrink, Breanna Wier and Breaker.

OFA is scheduled to wrestle in a conference triangular meet at Abbotsford /Colby in Abbotsford against A/C and Bloomer/Colfac Thursday, Jan. 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. M-E-S, 4-8 overall and 0-1 in the D-SC, wrestles in the Chippewa Falls Invitational this Saturday, Jan. 14 beginning at 10 a.m.