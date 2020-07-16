Home / Augusta Area Times / Confirmations take place at St. Joseph's Fairview despite virus

Confirmations take place at St. Joseph's Fairview despite virus

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 18:09 ateditor

By Lori Johnson

FAIRCHILD - Confirmations were held a little differently because of following COVID-19 safety guidelines, with some on different days or at different Masses, but they were proud and happy events, nonetheless, with Father Dan Thelen presiding.

The confirmation of Jaden Rowekamp (with his sponsor, his grandmother Jan Matalas) was held on June 28th at 8:30 a.m. at St Joseph's Fairview

Confirmation of Lucca D'Huyvetter (with his sponsor, his sister Dominique D'Amato) on June 28th at 1 p.m. at St Joseph's Fairview

Jasmine Sanchez received the Sacrament of Confirmation and Haley Woof the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and First Communion- 4:30 p.m. - July 4th at Immaculate Conception in Alma Center.

Community

