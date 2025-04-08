Construction for new Fall Creek Public Library and Village Center underway

FALL CREEK - Ground has been broken and construction has begun for the new Fall Creek Public Library and Village Center thanks to steps taken by the Fall Creek Village Board during a pair of meetings back in early June.

In a special meeting of the Village Board on June 4 and in the regular Board meeting on June 9 at the current Village Hall, the Board gave its approval to a plan to hire R.J. Jurowski Construction INC. to be our Construction Manager for the project. R.J. Jurowski will enter into contracts with each subcontractor. Village Administrator Jared McKee was approved to be the Village's representative for the Library/Village Center project, giving him authority to approve any necessary change orders in an amount of up to $50,000. McKee reviewed 22 bid scopes for various parts of the project and approved the low bids, which were then approved by the Board as well. The construction of the Fall Creek Library and Village Center with a GMP or General Maximum Price the Village will pay comes to $5,789,603 and was unanimously approved by the Board.

In other agenda items from the June 9 meeting, the Board approved all beer, liquor and cigarette license requests. They also approved all licenses and waivers for Fall Creek Fun Days later that month including a license for carnival workers to camp in Keller Park, renaming the horseshoe pits in Keller Park after Ron Wiese, and they also unanimously approved the annual CMAR report.