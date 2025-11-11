Crash near Fall Creeek leads to injury

FALL CREEK - A one-vehicle crash on Hobbs and Otter Creek roads in Eau Claire County last week Wednesday, Nov. 5 led to an injury to the driver.

At approximately 4:11 p.m. according to a press release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department on its Facebook page, a one-vehicle motor vehicle crash with injuries took place on Hobbs Rd. and Otter Creek Rd. The preliminary investigation indicated that the operator and lone occupant of the vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve east of Hobbs Rd. The vehicle left the roadway and struck several smaller trees before coming to rest against a large oak tree.

After being extricated from the vehicle, the operator was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol and/or controlled substance were reportedly contributing factors to the crash.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Township Fire Department, Emergicare and the Eau Claire Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.