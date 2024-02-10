Cricket spikers run winning streak to seven

FALL CREEK - Keep it rolling!

After upsetting No. 8 ranked Eau Claire Regis last week, the Fall Creek High School Volleyball Team hasn't stopped their winning ways.

The Crickets have won two Western Cloverbelt Conference matches vs. Stanley-Boyd and Cadott and swept their way through the Cameron Invitational last weekend.

Just two days after after beating Regis on Tuesday, Sept. 24, there was no letdown for FCHS as they won at Stanley-Boyd 25-19, 14-25, 25-14, 25-19.

Then on Saturday, Sept. 27, FC went through the field of the Cameron Tournament like a laser through concrete. The Crickets won their pool with wins over Prairie Farm 25-20, 25-13; Cameron 25-23, 25-20

and Colfax 25-18, 25-21. The Crickets won the tournament title over Shell Lake 25-14, 25-15.

This past Tuesday, Oct. 1, Fall Creek entertained a Cadott team which came in unbeaten in WCC action. The teams split the first two games 25-19 and 22-25 but FC won decisively in Game 3 25-15 and the momentum shift continued for them as they won Game 4 and the match 25-20.

All these recent wins puts Fall Creek at 22-10 overall, and 3-1 in the Western Cloverbelt. No. 8 ranked Chippewa Falls McDonell is 3-0 with a match at Cadott Thursday, Oct. 3 while Fall Creek had their final regular season home match the same night vs. Thorp. If the Crickets, they'll be set-up perfectly for the final week of WCC regular season action as they will travel to Chippewa Falls to take on McDonell next Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:15 p.m. with the winner getting the league title.

Fall Creek will also be competing in the Bloomer Tournament this Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 9 a.m.