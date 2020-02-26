Debra Nugent

Debra Dawn (Dickinsen) Nugent, 68 passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation from complications related to Alzheimer’s. Deb was born on Mother’s Day, May 13, 1951, in Eau Claire, WI to Dale and Jeanine Dickinsen. She was later baptized and confirmed at the Augusta United Methodist Church.

She started her education in a one-room schoolhouse before graduating Valedictorian from Augusta High School in 1969. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater where she met her husband Robert (Bob) Nugent whom she married Sunday, August 8, 1971, at the Augusta United Methodist Church in Augusta. During their 48 years together, she was active in several Wisconsin communities and school districts while they raised their family and continued their careers in education.

She is survived by her husband Robert Nugent of Rice Lake children Jeanine Nugent, Danielle Nugent, James (Jamie) Nugent of Eau Claire and Corey Nugent of Appleton; grandchildren McKaylee, Jaidan, Charlie, and Henleigh Dawn; mother Jeanine Dickinsen of Augusta; brothers Kent and Debbie Dickinsen, Brent and Debbie Dickinsen; sisters Stacia and Brian Strauch and Dana Dickinsen. She is predeceased by her father Dale Dickinsen(2014) and nephews Braden Dickinsen (2008) and Warren Honadel (2019).

The family would like to thank Dr. Barb Ankarlo along with staff from Woodstone Senior Living, Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, and St. Croix Hospice for their patience, love, and care.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 29 at Augusta United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior and graveside service at West Lawn Cemetery immediately following. The family invites guests to join them for lunch at the church after. Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta is assisting the family.

The family would like to honor Deb’s passion for teaching and commitment to her students by asking for donations of school supplies in lieu of flowers and plants. Collection boxes will be available at the service with donated supplies going to local schools where her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews attend and work. Other organizations close to Deb’s heart include Wisconsin Lion’s Foundation, Inc (Lion’s Camp); St. Croix Hospice; Ronald McDonald House; myTeamTriump-Wisconsin; and Cumberland Community Cares.

