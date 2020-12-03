Donald Geisdorf

Donald J. Geisdorf, 80, formerly of Fairchild and Colfax, passed away with his family by his side and in the care of St. Croix Hospice at the Augusta Health and Rehab early Sunday morning March 1, 2020.

Donald James Geisdorf was born Sept. 30, 1939, the only son of six children born to James and Angeline (Sokolosky) Geisdorf. He was raised with his five sisters on the family farm in Fairchild Township and graduated from Fairchild High School.

Don was united in marriage to Rosalyn “ Rosie” Severson on Dec. 2, 1961, at Osseo Lutheran Church. To this union 4 children were born and the couple lived all their married life in Fairchild. After their divorce he married Sue Ann Britten and moved to Colfax, and to this union he was blessed with 4 more children.

For over 30 years Don was employed by the Chicago Northwestern Railroad where he worked operating a crane doing repairs and construction of railroad bridges. When he retired he enjoyed hunting, especially the annual hunting activities with family. He also kept busy with carpentry projects from working on smaller items to helping family members with their home construction. He always loved playing cards and was able to play more often in later years and never turned down an opportunity to play a friendly game of cribbage.

Don had lived a couple of years in the Osseo Assisted Living Apartments before moving to the Augusta Health and Rehab in January of 2019. At the nursing home he was known as the gentleman always in his cowboy boots and black cowboy hat.

Don will be dearly missed by his eight children, Pam and Mark Dalton of Fairchild, Michael and Sandy Geisdorf of San Diego, TX, Cindy and Rick Knuth of Fowlerton, TX, Lori and Mark Abel of Willard, Bridget Geisdorf of Eau Claire, James and Katie Geisdorf of Elk Mound, Donna Geisdorf (Richard Volk) of Eureka, CA, Layna (Geoff) Porter of San Diego, CA; and Bridget, James, Donna and Layna’s mother, Sue Geisdorf of Barnes; mother-in-law Elaine Britten; 27 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Palkowski of Independence, Diane Dreyer, Nancy Scholze and Karen Geisdorf all of Fairchild, Jane Mayer of Neillsville; sisters-in-law, Janice Britten of Barnes, and Sheryl Heath and Shirley Britten both of Eau Claire; and also by several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ashley M. Dalton; great granddaughter Greta Rose Bedell; father and mother, James and Angeline Geisdorf; father-in-law, Jim Britten; and brother-in-law Mike Britten.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the caregivers at the Augusta Health and Rehab who were so kind to Don, and to St. Croix Hospice for attending to Don’s more recent needs.

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .