Donald Nehring

Donald Richard Nehring, 95, of rural Augusta, passed away Tuesday morning, May 26, 2026, at his home, the very home where he was born, grew up as a child, continued to live with his wife, and where together they raised their two children.

Donald was born on August 27, 1930, the youngest of 3 sons born to Reinhold and Elsie (Kunz) Nehring. The farm where he spent his life was located near the Dells Pond in the Town of Bridge Creek, just outside of Augusta. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church and attended Dells Country School.

Following his eighth-grade education, Don devoted his life to farming, working full-time on the family dairy farm. This same family farm that was established in 1901 by Don’s grandfather after immigrating from Germany and settling in rural Augusta, continues to operate today, 125 years later.

On November 24, 1956, Donald was united in marriage to Beatrice Christianson at Grace Lutheran Church. In 2006, Donald and Beatrice sold their milk cows and after that they continued beef farming. Even in later years, he enjoyed being able to look out his windows and see the cattle he still owned grazing nearby.

Donald will be dearly missed by Beatrice, his wife of nearly 70 years; daughter, Diane (Bill) Jaeke of Augusta; son, Roger Nehring (Theresa Ann Beck) of Augusta; 2 grandsons, Matthew (Christina) Nehring of Augusta, Michael (Kate) Nehring of Spring Hill, TN; 2 granddaughters, Brittney Nehring (Casey Reetz) of Augusta, Cynthia Mitchell of Altoona; 10 great grandchildren, Mattison and McKenzie, Brayden, Fletcher and Felix, Jase and Brewyn, Megan, Dylan and Landan. He is further survived by Beatrice’s siblings, Doris Troxel of Augusta, Marvin (Judy) Christianson of DeFuniak Springs, FL; and sisters-in-law, Kathi Christianson of Dale, TX and Renate Christianson of Osseo.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marvin (Johanna) Nehring, Lawrence (Dorothy and Betty) Nehring; Beatrice’s parents, Harry (Hannah) Christianson; and brother-in-laws, Donovan and Clarence Christianson, and Robert Troxel.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery, both in Augusta. Friends may call at the church starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Augusta Health and Rehabilitation for the kindness and care shown to Donald during the times nursing care was needed. We also wish to thank Interim Hospice, with their compassionate assistance and support, Donald was able to remain in the home where he was born and lived his entire life, honoring his wish to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com