Donald Strauch

Donald A. Strauch, 89, of Augusta, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Donald Alvin Strauch born May 14th 1931 was the son of Lorena Puhlman Strauch and Ferdinand Carl Strauch. Donald is survived by his wife Algean Irma (Knuth) Strauch, son Brian(Stacia) Strauch of Augusta, daughter Brenda (Chris) Strauch Moore of Missouri City, Texas and son Bradley (Carrie) Strauch of Lakeville, Minnesota and sister-in-law Clara Jungerberg Knuth of Augusta. Grandchildren Nicholi (Kimm) and Nathaniel Dedeke, Adeliah (Joe) Dedeke Starr, Branden (Joselyn) Strauch and Brett Strauch, Amanda Strauch Landers, Nicole (Jacques) Moore-Kriel, David (Amber) Moore, Rebecca (Austin) Wirz Akervik and Andrew Strauch. Great-grandchildren Noelle Strauch, Nathaniel and Annabelle Thate, Alivier and Bellemie Starr, Levi and Owen Landers, Colton and Isabella Akervik and Kaily Morales. Preceded in death by his mother in 2004 and father in 1964.

Donald grew up on a farm south of Augusta and attended Augusta area schools graduating in 1949. During his high school years he participated in basketball, track and baseball. Donald was offered an opportunity to play baseball with the Cleveland Indians organization but declined to stay on the family farm. Don continued to pitch and play baseball locally in Augusta, Fall Creek and Eau Claire. He also played fast pitch soft ball for several years and coached a women’s team locally. Don was an active member in the Young Americas 4-H club. He participated in tractor maintenance, leadership and poultry. He earned a trip to the National 4-H club Congress held at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago December 4, 1952. In 1953 Don was invited to compete in the county plowing contest. He won the contour event earning a spot at the State competition.

Donald met Algean Irma Knuth in 1953 and married in 1956. They had three children, farmed locally until 1988 and then moved to Augusta. In addition to farming Don was employed at Lakeside implement and by the Augusta school system. After retirement Don and Algean made a grand trip and visited 49 of the 50 states. Donald was an active member at Grace Lutheran church from baptism to the end of his life. He served as treasurer for 40 years and council member for 50, as well as choir member and custodian. Donald was a founding member of the church dartball league in 1953. In addition to the church team he also played dartball on commercial teams in Eau Claire, winning the State Championship in 2012. Donald was inducted into the Wisconsin State Dartball Hall of Fame in 2019. Locally, Donald served as vice president of the nursing home board, Augusta school board and as the local AARP president. Under Don’s leadership the Augusta AARP chapter was voted “Chapter of the Year” in 2003. Donald was active in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren traveling to games, competitions and meets. Donald loved to go hunting and fishing. Fishing took him allover North America from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. He hunted moose in Canada, pheasants in South Dakota and at 87 bagged a 10 point buck in Wisconsin with a cross bow.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Funeral services will be held at the church on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Due to winter conditions the burial will be in the spring in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. We ask that all attending follow the COVID protocol.