Eau Claire Calls and Complaints (April 4-April 11)

- Report of vehicle stuck in ditch after swerving to miss deer on CTH. O and Rodell Rd. in Augusta at at 4:03 a.m. April 11. No damage or injuries reported. Vehicle was removed by A to Z Towing.

- Report of fire at location on 230 2nd St. in Fairchild at 9:51 p.m. on April 10.

- Car-deer crash reported on Hwy. 93 in Eleva at 10:56 p.m. on April 8.

- Ordinance violation reported at location on Hiawatha Rd. in Fall Creek at 9:53 p.m. on April 7.

- Single-vehicle crash reported at intersection of CTH. HH and CTH. D in Strum April 7 at 8:39 p.m. single vehicle crash. Driver of damaged vehicle stated in reported that someone pulled out in front of him and he had to swerve. Subject that pulled out from Stop sign cited.

- Car-deer crash reported on Nine Mile Creek Rd. and Pheasant Rd. in Fall Creek at 8:18 a.m. on April 7. Vehicle damaged but drivable and removed from scene by owner.

- One-vehicle crash with injury on Hwy. 12 and Kempton Rd. in Augusta at 11:11 p.m. on April 6. Driver of the vehicle was severely injured and transported to the hospital via helicopter.

- Truck struck deer on Hwy. 93 and CTH. F in Eleva at 6:16 a.m. on April 6. Truck was disabled and removed by Arcadia Towing.

- Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies and Officers from Augusta PD checked a residence on Brown St. in Augusta for a subject with a DOC warrant at 7:06 p.m. on April 4. Deputies and Officers took subject into custody.

- Report of illegal dumping on S. Raven Dr. in Strum at 3:04 p.m. on April 4. Report of multiple bags of clothes and trash discarded in the ditch.