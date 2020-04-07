Eau Claire County Board asks local deer council to increase antlerless quota

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution at its June meeting held via teleconference requesting the Eau Claire County Deer Advisory Committee for an increase in the deer hunting quota for antlerless deer.

Deer Advisory Committee help to set hunting harvest quotas with local DNR officials for a particular county and County Board Supervisor Gary Gibson (District No. 1 - Fairchild and towns of Bridge Creek, Ludington and Wilson) said that county foresters are advising him that there needs to be control of the growing deer herd in the county, particularly in the 4,500 acre county forest area in his district.

"Foresters are telling me that there's an increase in doe and young deer who are eating a lot of forest plants and young trees and there needs to be more control over the size of the herd," Gibson said. "They need to increase the number of doe permits from 125 to 200."

The board also approved a second reading of a resolution to rezone a portion of land in the Town of Clear Creek from Agriculture Preservation to an Ag-No.3 District to allow for the building of single-family home structure. Two other such re-zoning proposals, one in Clear Creek and one near Fall Creek were given their first readings during the meeting and will come up again at the July meeting.

There was also a first reading of a request from the Town and Village of Fairchild to remove itself from the Eau Claire County Library system. A first reading was also held on a resolution declaring racism a public health threat.

The board also approved a resolution to set up a task force to deal with the revenue shortfall in the county due to the COVID-19 virus.