Eau Claire County Board to deliberate on Fall Creek water request

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire County Board will consider a request from the Village of Fall Creek to repeal and then re-create a groundwater protection overlay district for the village at the county board's next meeting this Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the county courthouse. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

The Village of Fall Creek requested by resolution through its village board to ask the county to amend the wellhead protection district for its water recharge areas which lie outside the village limits.

Eau Claire County created such districts back in 2001 to protect wellhead recharge areas of municipal water supplies and control land uses which can negatively affect groundwater. The county can creat new districts upon the request of a local municipality.

Both the county's Groundwater Advisory Committee and its Planning and Development Committee voted unanimously in favor of the village's request that the full county board will now take up.