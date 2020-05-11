Eau Claire County Board puts off decisions on public health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE - Further action on an ordinance giving the Eau Claire County Board more input into county public health orders was tabled by the County Board of Supervisors during its October meeting back on the 21st.

By a vote of 16-12 the board moved to table action of the proposed health ordinance. Instead they agreed to set up a task force to get input from business, education, health care providers before moving forward.

In regards to the audit of the county's human services department, the board has agreed to hire attorney Rich White to assist the county sheriff's office in the investigation. This was done to avoid a conflict of interest by using the county's own corporation counsel to assist with the investigation of potential misuse of county funds by the Human Services Department which the Sheriff's Department is auditing.

As part of this investigation, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department issued a search warrant to a non-profit organization called Alia Innovations in Minnesota. Alia has worked with Eau Claire County DHS since 2017.