Eau Claire County Board votes in favor of furlough days for county employees

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution which will authorize the closing the county facilities and functions except for Law Enforcement, the Airport and 24-hour operations for six days in 2020,

These furlough days are being taken to reduce labor costs in the wake of the COVID-19 virus and the resulting loss of tax revenue from the state's Safer at Home health order this past spring and from continued decline in sales tax revenue as the virus continues to spread in the county.

Implementing furlough without pay for employees on those days. All Eau Claire County offices will be closed (except for Law Enforcement operations, 24-hour operations, the Courts, the Airport and the Health Department) on the following days for a mandatory furlough:

- Friday, July 24, 2020

- Friday, August 21, 2020

- Friday, August 18, 2020

- Friday, September, 18, 2020

- Friday, October 16, 2020

- Friday, November 13, 2020

- Friday, December 18, 2020

This month's Board of Supervisor's meeting actually took place over two days last week, July 21 and 23 online given the size of agenda and contentious topics on it. Board members also approved a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency in Eau Claire County and the board approved unanimously the second reading of a resolution to rezone over 77 acres of land in the Town of Lincoln on Nine Mile Creek Rd. from Agriculture Preservation to Agriculture Exclusive for the purpose of constructing a single-family home on the property.

The Eau Claire County Treasurer sent out a notice to property owners in Eau Claire County that Real Estate Taxes are due this Friday, July 31, 2020. For convenience, taxes can be paid online here:

https://www.paylocalgov.com/Payment/SelectEntity/149. There is an option to pay with the following methods online: Credit Card (2.39% processing fee), Debit Card ($3.95 processing fee), or E-Check ($1.95 processing fee.) If planning to make a payment in person at 721 Oxford Ave, you will need to bring a mask to wear inside of the Government Center as well as prepare for a potential wait outside of the building to allow for social distancing. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Please arrive in time to complete your transaction by 4:30 p.m.