Eau Claire County Courts and Calls

Eau Claire County Calls and Complaints

- Vehicle reported in ditch on Sperber Rd. and Zin Rd. in Fairchild at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. Eau Claire County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched. Augusta Tire and Auto removed the vehicle and driver was arrested on OWI third offense.

- Crash to Property reported on CTH. RR in Augusta at 5:23 p.m. on Jan. 16.

- Disable vehicle reported in lane of traffic on CTH.M and Dolatta Rd. in Augusta at 7:18 a.m. on Jan. 16. Vehicle later towed from scene by Augusta Tire and Auto.

- Car vs deer crash with injury at 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 15 on Hwy. 12 in Fairchild. Vehicle was removed by Augusta Tire and Auto.

- Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 12 and Sunrise Dr. in Augusta at 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 14. Driver of the vehicle had made arrangements for vehicles removal. Rodell's Towing was on scene.

- Motorhome reported stolen from location on Scenic Dr. in Fall Creek at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 14.

- Report of illegal dumping of tires at location on CTH. H in Augusta at 10:421 a.m. on Jan. 13. Sheriff's Deputy observed three tires discarded in the ditch. Tires were tagged for shops to remove.

- Eau Claire County Sheriff's Deputy responded to reports of vehicle with blown tire on Hwy. 93 and Hageness Rd. in Eleva at 9:36 p.m. on Jan. 10. Deputy and operator were unable to change tire. Deputy provided operator with ride and operator made arrangements for vehicle.

- Eau Claire County Sheriff's Deputy observed vehicle broken down along roadway on Hwy. 93 in Eleva at 9:05 p.m. while performing general patrol. Deputy determined operator had arrangements for a ride and for vehicle to be removed. No further actions taken.

- Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy and Augusta Police Department handled crash of buggy on Kelly Rd. and Witte Rd. in Augusta at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 10. No injuries reported.