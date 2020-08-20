Eau Claire County furlough days set to begin Friday

EAU CLAIRE – On July 23, 2020, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors approved resolution 20-21/036 – Authorizing closing the County facilities and functions except for Law Enforcement, the Airport and

24-hour operations for six days in 2020, implementing furlough without pay for employees on those days.

All Eau Claire County offices will be closed (except for Law Enforcement operations, 24-hour operations, the Courts, the Airport, the Meals on Wheels program and the Health Department) this Friday, August 21, 2020.

The remaining scheduled furlough days are as follows:

Friday, September 18, 2020

Friday, October 16, 2020

Friday, November 13, 2020, and

Friday, December 18, 2020