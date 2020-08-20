Home / Augusta Area Times / Eau Claire County furlough days set to begin Friday

Eau Claire County furlough days set to begin Friday

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 13:02 ateditor

EAU CLAIRE – On July 23, 2020, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors approved resolution 20-21/036 – Authorizing closing the County facilities and functions except for Law Enforcement, the Airport and
24-hour operations for six days in 2020, implementing furlough without pay for employees on those days.

All Eau Claire County offices will be closed (except for Law Enforcement operations, 24-hour operations, the Courts, the Airport, the Meals on Wheels program and the Health Department) this Friday, August 21, 2020.

The remaining scheduled furlough days are as follows:
Friday, September 18, 2020
Friday, October 16, 2020
Friday, November 13, 2020, and
Friday, December 18, 2020

Sub-Section: 
News

GMD Media

See Contact Button at top left for each office Phone Number,
200 Industrial Court Suite 100
, Wabasha, MN 55981

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to GMDMedia Newsletter feed
Customize This