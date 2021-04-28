Home / Augusta Area Times / EC Board approves re-zoning of land in Town of Lincoln

EC Board approves re-zoning of land in Town of Lincoln

Wed, 04/28/2021 - 15:17 ateditor

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to re-zone land in the Town of Lincoln on CTH. V near Augusta from an A-3 agricultural district to an Agricultural Preservation District during its meet held back on April 20.

The land is 40 acres in size owned by Mark and Barbara Goings. The rezoning is part of a process to reunite two parcels of land that were split up when the farm was foreclosed on back in 1987. This land will be put into Farmland Preservation similar to other land the Goings own.

Both the county planning office and the Town Board of Lincoln supported this resolution.

News

