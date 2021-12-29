EC Board approves re-zoning petitions in Tri-County Area

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors approved three re-zoning applications in townships a part of the Tri-County Areas at its meeting back on Dec. 7.

Two of the applications were in the Town of Pleasant Valley and the other in Otter Creek. One of the applications in Pleasant Valley, the Mertinke Trust Property off Cedar Rd. and Lowes Creek Rd. in Eleva,, requested a re-zone to A-2 agricultural to RH or residential housing, particularly high density residential housing. The township board wrote a letter in support of the re-zone and the motion was approved by a 25-3 vote.

The other two re-zone requests were approved unanimously. One was in Otter Creek which was rezoned from A-P (Agriculture Preservation) to A-2 (Agriculture Residential) to construct a single-family residence on a farm located on Young Rd. The other re-zone request was also in Pleasant Valley Twp. off CTH. V in Eleva to go from A-P designation and A-E (Agriculture -Exclusive) to A-2 and A-3 designation for possible bhuilding of single family homes.

All three measures werre supported by the county's Planning department.