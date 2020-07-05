Elected members to Fall Creek Village Board begin new terms

FALL CREEK - Elected members to the Fall Creek Village Board took their oaths of office for a new term during the board's monthly meeting held back on April 16 and done by tele-conference.

Those elected members are Karen Strasburg, Sheena Kaatz and Joyce Aldrich. This leaves one seat open which board members came to a consensus to offer to Kelli Corbin, who finished fourth in the election.

In other agenda items, the board unanimously approved spending no more than $1,600 to removing caustic buildup on the main pipe. They also unanimously agreed to sent out bids to fix Kopplin Rd., approved the solid waste/garbage collection ordinance, approved a motion not to spend more than $800 to put new flooring in the police department office, approved a motion to allowed salaried positions with the village,

approved a motion to make an extra annual payment from the village's Sewer Fund for a state loan at $60,000 for a lower overall interest rate, unanimously approved a motion to refinance Tax-Incremental Finance District No. 2, unanimously passed a motion by a 6-1 vote to have the village look at various capital projects such repairing parking lot at Keller Park plus the library and police office as well, and passed motion to install lights at the horseshoe pits at Keller Park.

The village board also unanimously passed ordinances on nuisances and peace and good order designated official depositories for village monies.