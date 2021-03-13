Fall Creek adopts police policy manual

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board unanimously approved the adoption of a policy manual for the village's police department at its February meeting back on Feb. 8.

The board adopted the policy manual upon as reviewed by the village board's Public Safety Committee, including the further revisions from the Village Administrator/PWD Jared McKee and Village Police Chief Chad Dachel.

The board also approve a sign permit in the Downtown Business District for a business at 115 E Lincoln Ave. and it approved a bid by Geske Farms to rent the village land totaling 83.62 acres at $150 per acre.

Amendments to personnel policy as recommended by the Finance Committee were approved unanimously along with all pending bartender's licenses, an extension to Kevin Meinholz’s building permit until 8/31/21. and the second reading of a resolution which establishes parking requirements at the Village Hall.

The board decided on several agenda items on monetary questions, including unanimous approval agreement for IT support services with Kevin Meinholz at the hourly rate of $15, not to exceed $800 for the year; approving the purchase of a police squad car with accessories at a price not to exceed $36,000, approving the sale of surplus vehicles to a third party at the discretion of the Village Administrator/Public Works Director and Public Safety and Public Works Department employees, approving modifications to Village Hall to accommodate an audio/visual system in the main area and approval of a resolution committing the village's fund balance in accordance with government accounting standards.