Fall Creek again sweeps WCC meet. Sectional this Thursday in Cameron

The Fall Creek High School Track and Field Teams again brought the brooms out, not just for this season but the past several seasons when it comes to the Western Cloverbelt Conference title.

Both the FCHS boys and girls teams won their respective conference titles again in the meet held at Bloomer last week Tuesday, May 16.

The girls' meet was the Crickets in a walkover, amassing 210 points and well ahead of the rest of the field with Cadott scoring 117, Bloomer 99, Chippewa Falls McDonell 80, Stanely-Boyd 72, Eau Claire Regis 63, Osseo-Fairchild 21 and Thorp 11.

The boys' team standings were much closer. Stanley-Boyd made a run at the top but FC held them off 176-148. If a meet could be represented by just one event all things being equal, perhaps the shot put would be that event in the '23 Western Cloverbelt Conference boys' meet. Both teams had three placewinners in the event but Fall Creek came away with 23 points with senior Ryan Whittlinger winning the conference title with a put of 50 feet, one inch while junior Isaac Steinke was second at 42 feet and junior Bo Vollrath fourth with toss of 40-1. S-B only got 11 points out of their placewinners. This offset the 19 points the Orioles scored in the discus where they finished 2-4. But Whittlinger scored the 10 points the Crickets needed with a conference championship throw of 157-11.

The rest of the boys' teams standings were Bloomer 112, McDonell 82, Cadott 70, Regis 52, Thorp 20 and O-F 13 points.

Winning WCC titles for the Crickets were, for boys', senior Eli Laube in the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of :15.97 seconds; the Crickets' 1600-meter relay in 3:39.40; senior Leo Hagberg in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet even, Wining first for the FCHS girls were freshman sprinter Rebecca Sturtz in the 100-meter dash in:12.50; senior Jenna Anders in the 800 and 1600-meter runs in times of 2:26.53 and 5:46.74 respectively; junior Evelyn Bergeron in the high jump with a leap of five feet even; sophomore Alena Sanfelippo in the long jump at 16-5 and the pole vault at 10-6; senior JaneyAnn Grossinger in the discus with a toss of 108-8 and the Crickets' 400-meter relay team in :52.10, 800 relay in 1:51.36 and 3200-meter relay in 10:33.

Other top four performances for FC were as follows: in the girls meet: Sanfelippo, third in the 100; Sturtz, Samantha Bann and Sanfelippo, 2-4 in the 200-meter dash; Anders, junior Emallie Sorensen and senior Megan Johnston were 1-3 in the 800-meter run; sophomore Anna Dougherty in the 300-meter low hurdles, fourth; 1600-meter relay, second; Bann, second in the high jump; senior Kylie Van Dong and sophomore Lydia Williams, second and fourth in the pole vault; Van Dong, third in the discus and senior Victoria Marten, third in the shot put. In the boys' meet: senior Stewart Gundry, second in the 400 and 800; Steinke, third in the 110-meter high hurdles and second in the 300-meter IM hurdles; Laube, fourth in the high jump; Hagberg second in the long jump; junior Jacob Wathke, third in the triple jump; junior Levi Atkins, second in the pole vault. Fall Creek also had seconds in the 400 and 3200-meter relays and third in the 800.

Osseo-Fairchild's top placewinners in the girls' meet were junior Hayden Vold, fifth in the 200 and long jump and the 400-meter relay team, second. In the boys' meet senior Bryce Armstrong Baglien placed third in the pole vault.

OFHS did a little better in the Walek Invitational in Whitehall which was ran last week Thursday, May 18 and also included Augusta and Eleva-Strum. Both Thunder teams placed 10th in the team standings out of 15 teams competing in this rescheduled meet. Eleva-Strum's girls, fresh off of winning the Dairyland Conference title placed third and Augusta was ninth. in the boys' meet, Augusta placed fourth and Eleva-Strum seventh. Cochrane-Fountain City won the girls' team title and G-E-T the boys.

The Tri-County Area's top four placewinners per event in the girls' meet were: E-S senior Jaden Bautch, second in the 100 and first in the 200 in :28.15 and third in the shot put; Augusta senior Ava Peterson, second in the 3200-meter run and fifth in the mile run; Augusta senior Kendra Olson, fourth in the 200; AHS sophomores Jade Parisi and Roella Weiss, 4-5 in the 3200; Central sophomore Ella McConell, fourth in the long jump; Vold, second in the long jump; senior Taylor Hammer, second in the triple jump and E-S freshman Liza Kulig, third in the high jump and also placing in both hurdle events. In the relays, O-F was third and Augusta fourth in the 400-meter relay, Eleva-Strum, fourth in the 800 relay; third in the 1600 relay and the Cardinals won the 3200 relay in 11:52. The team consisted of sophomores Olivia Caponigro, Kenzy King, Amalia Dyar and freshman Callan Skoug.

The Tri-County Area's top four placewinners per event in the boys' meet were led by Augusta senior Ben Dickinsen winning the 200 in :23.90; fellow AHS senior Levi White winning the 110-meter high hurdles in :16.11 and the triple jump in 40-11 while finishing second in the long jump. Other top three placewinners were E-S sophomore Brennan Hanner, third in the 200 while Augusta junior Brady Bertrang finished fourth. Osseo-Fairchild sophomore Jack Steinke, fourth in the 400; E-S sophomore Jack Preston, fourth in the 800; Augusta senior Devin Molianro, fourth in the mile run; OFHS senior Kyle Burmesch, third in the 3200-meter run; E-S senior Mitchell Larrigan, fourth in the high jump; Armstrong-Baglien, fourth in the pole vault. In the relays, Eleva-Strum boys placed fourth in the 800 and 1600.

All the Tri-County Area prep track and field teams were together in the regional and sectional meets this year and they were located in the northwest sectional in Cameron this Thursday, May 25 beginning at 3 p.m. instead of going to the southwest as in years past. Sectional qualifiers for each team are:

Eleva-Strum - Jaden Bautch (shot put, 200-meter dash); Girls 800-meter relay (Jaden Bautch, junior Anabel Howie, junior Kassidy Koxlien, junior Annika Skoug), Girls 1600-meter relay (Howie, Skoug, McConnell and freshman Ashlyn Hanson) Boys 1600 relay (junior Jared Bohn, sophomore Jack Preston, freshman Axel Young, freshman Logan Reisenweber)

Osseo-Fairchild - sophomore Jack Steinke (400) Girls 400 relay (junior Hayden Vold, junior Breanna Aguillard, junior Karmen Paulus and senior Taylor Hammer)

Augusta - senior Ben Dickinsen - 200m and 400m; junior Brady Bertrang - 100m; senior Levi White - 110m hurdles and Long Jump; senior Justin Frank - 3200m

Fall Creek - Discus- Ryan Whittlinger, Eli Laube; Pole Vault- Levi Atkins; Triple Jump- Leo Hagberg; 110 Hurdles- Eli Laube, Isaac Steinke; 4x200 relay - Korbyn Anderson, Levi Atkins, Bo Vollrath, Leo Hagberg

4x100 relay - Korbyn Anderson, Levi Atkins, Bo Vollrath, Ryan Whittlinger; 300 Hurdles- Isaac Steinke; 4x400- Korbyn Anderson, Isaac Steinke, Tyler Kleinhans, Stewart Gundry; High Jump- Eli Laube; Long Jump- Leo Hagberg; Shot Put- Ryan Whittlinger; 4x800- Marcus Kleinhas, Tyler Kleinhans, Caleb Steinke, Stewart Gundry; 800- Stewart Gundry, Tyler Kleinhans; Long Jump- Alena Sanfelippo; High Jump- Samantha Bann, Evelyn Bergeron; 100 Hurdles- Anna Dougherty, Gracie Marten; 4x800 relay - Emallie Sorenson, Gracie Marten, Megan Johnston, Jenna Anders; 100- Rebecca Sturz, McKenna Klawiter; 4x200 - relay Samantha Bann, Rebecca Sturz, McKenna Klawiter, Alena Sanfelippo; 400 - Ella Solfest; 4x100 relay - Samantha Bann, Rebecca Sturz, McKenna Klawiter, Alena Sanfelippo; 300 Hurdles- Anna Dougherty, Gracie Marten; 200- Samantha Bann 4x400 relay - Anna Dougherty, Ella Solfest, Mariah Sloop, Emallie Sorenson; Discuss- Caroline Grossinger; Pole Vault- Alena Sanfelippo, Kylie VanDong; 1600- Jenna Anders; 800- Jenna Anders, Emallie Sorenson.

Fall Creek has both the talent, experience and the numbers to win the team titles. They are the defending sectional champs for boys (the girls placed third last season). The Crickets return state qualifiers from 2022 such as Anders, Bann, Sorenson, Johnston, Klawitter, Van Dong, Whittlinger, Gundry and Kleinhans, They will face competition from teams such as Chequamegon, Grantsburg, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Webster and Ladysmith in boys and girls competition. The state meet is next weekend in La Crosse.

Returning state qualifiers for Augusta are Dickinsen and White.

2023 Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Meet results: https://wi.milesplit.com/meets/554783-western-cloverbelt-conference-cham...

2023 Walek Invitational at Whitehall - https://crm.pttiming.com/uploads/projects/1447/Walek_Results.htm

2023 WIAA Division 3 Cameron Sectional Meet Heat Sheets - http://www.accuracetiming.com/mp/wiaacammp_23v2.pdf

