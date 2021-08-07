Fall Creek asking for public input on chickens in village

FALL CREEK - The Village of Fall Creek is offering a survey for residents to ask for their opinion on allowing persons to raise a limited number of chickens on their property in the village.

"There has been a request by some villagers to be allowed to keep chickens within the village limits of Fall Creek. Currently, the village ordinance does not allow for this in residentially-zoned districts. A paper copy of the survey can be picked up at the Village Clerks Office or printed from the Resources tab on this website, under Documents, or you may fill out an electronic survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NPCTXRT. Surveys are due by August 20," according to a statement on the village's website.

The village is also in the process of hiring a new police chief as Chad Dachel gave his resignation to the Board during its monthly meeting held back on May 10 in the Village Hall with his last day on June 4th. The Board concurred, thanking Chad for his years of service to the village.

Also at the village board meeting, the board approved a resolution on its second reading to consolidate the standing committees of the board into three of Finance/Personnel/Economic Development, Public Works/Safety/Property, & Community Relations/Welfare/Parks & Rec; adding at least four members on each committee and also approved the appointments of board members to those committees. They also approved unanimously upon second reading a motion to allow ATV traffic in the village limited to the route to State Street, Wisconsin St from Randall Ave to Miami Ave, Randall Ave, E McKinley Ave from State St to Wisconsin St, Grant Ave, & Miami Ave., and include language that residents may travel on streets from their residence to the nearest point of the designated route.

The board came to a consensus not to purchase an electronic speed sign but instead direct Village Administrator Jared McKee to check if there was a “reduced speed ahead” sign on the north and south entrances to the village and if not, to request Eau Claire County to install.

Also approved by the board were motions in regard to village property at 726 Wisconsin St. to re-zone to Single Family Residential status and to advertise the lot for sale at $24,900; to extend the lease on a month-to-month basis at the same rental price for property at 380 E. Randall Ave. and to tear down the shed at the old Raether property along with entertaining proposals for re-development of the property in the village.

Former village board member and current Eau Claire County Board Supervisor Dane Zook gave an update to board members regarding the Fall Creek Pond restoration project stating bids will be let and he expects the dredging will happen in late summer.