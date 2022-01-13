Fall Creek, Augusta girls hoopsters get pair of wins last week

By Sean Scallon

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek High School Girls Basketball Team entered 2022 with a 6-6 record and head coach Jason Martzke outlined what the Crickets needed to do to keep its season from being like a yo-yo, up one game and down the next.

"We have to put to halves together and play with more consistency throughout each game," Martzke said. "We need to play complete games and that requires consistent scoring from our starters along with good defense and more offense," Martzke said.

Fall Creek was able to win a pair of contests last week, 71-31 at home over Thorp on Thursday, Jan. 6 and 58-49 over Eau Claire Regis on the road Saturday, Jan. 8 in a rescheduled contest from last month. FC led the Cardinals, 0-10 overall, 35-7 at halftime and never let them come closer than 20 points. In double figures for the Crickets were Kennedy Tumm with 12 points and Tori Marten with 10 while Mckenna Klawitter and Janey Anne Grossinger both had eight points. Fall Creek rallied from a halftime deficit at Regis to beat the Ramblers 58-49. This evens the Crickets’ Western Cloverbelt record at 3-3 just in time as No. 3 ranked and 12-0 Osseo-Fairchild looms on Friday of this week at FC beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Thunder kept storming their opponents, last week its was 60-38 at home vs. Stanley-Boyd, 3-8 overall, although the Orioles played a competitive second half led by Lily Hoel’s 23 points. Brooke McCune responded with 22 points while Eleice Dahl scored 10 points and Madisyn Loonstra scored nine.

Augusta has just 10 players in its program and just a varsity squad but the lack of depth didn’t keep the Beavers from two last week: 52-28 at home vs. Gilmanton on the 6th and 62-38 over Owen-Withee, also at home on the 8th.

"The girls have played with a lot of heart," AHS head coach Mike Vesperman said. "They've just kept going and going in spite of such few numbers."

AHS’ top scorer in both contests was Kennedy Korger, 16 and 29 points respectively. AHS had 10 points from Kirsten Willems vs. O-W, 2-9 overall and 16 points from Birttany Bergman vs. Gilmanton, 3-8 overall. Augusta lost 66-49 at Regis, 3-8 overall, on Tuesday, Jan. 4

"Kennedy's been our leading scorer but it the contributions from many different players in scoring, rebounding and defense," Vesperman said. "Kirsten is our only senior and she's provided tremendous leadership," Vesperman said. "It may be a quiet leadership but it's been very effective."