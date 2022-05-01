Fall Creek boys' basketball team's record now 8-1

FALL CREEK - The calendar may have said Dec. 30 but felt like March already despite it just being a non-conference contest between Fall Creek and Elk Mound at FC last week.

The Crickets came back from 17 points down to beat the Mounders 63-62 when sophomore Bo Vollrath sank one of two free-throws to add to his game-high 27 points and EM's leading scorer, fellow sophomore Kaden Russo couldn't add to his team-best 21 points as he missed a last second-shot from just over half court along the sidelines.

Once again the Crickets had rallied from a deficit to win as they have done in several ballgames this season so far and even in the one the lost they have to Altoona.

"There is a resilliancy in this team which really makes me proud to coach them," FC head coach Rick Storlie said. "They don't give up and they keep working hard. They're young but they learn well what we're trying to teach them so hopefully we don't have to make a living coming back from being down so often."

Fall Creek struggled at times to solve Elk Mound's 1-3-1 zone defense as EM sank nine trifectas but Vollrath made up for with his points and there were key contributions such as Cameron Martzke's 15 points, including four threes, 10 points from Soren Johnson and two big treys from Leo Hagberg in the second half. The Mounders, 7-3 overall, led 33-24 at halftime.

"Bo is very talented and aggressive with a great work ethic," Storlie said. "But it was a team effort to pull this out as we got a lot of key contributions ion the second half to beat a very good Elk Mound team."

FC followed up the win over Elk Mound with an 81-43 win at Cadott Tuesday, Jan. 4. Martzke led the team in scoring with 23 points and Vollrath finished with 16. Soren Johnson scored eight points as did Eric Steinke. Vollrath also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

The Crickets' recent wins put them at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Western Cloverbelt Conference, a game behind unbeaten Stanley-Boyd. FCHS hosts Thorp on Friday at 7:30 p.m.