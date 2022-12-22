Fall Creek boys hoops keeps moving up to top of Western Cloverbelt

Despite the setback to Prescott in the Northwest Tip-Off Classic, the Fall Creek High School boys basketball team has continued with wins that has put it 5-1 overall and at the top of the Western Cloverbelt Conference.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the Crickets dispatched Durand-Arkansaw on the road 66-59. FC's Bo Vollrath led all scorers with 24 points and teammate Leo Hagberg added 15 points. Fall Creek's Jack Walden and Isaac Steinke both scored eight points. Vollrath also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and also had four assists. FC took a 36-22 lead at halftime and held on to it in the second half.

Last week Fall Creek won its first two WCC contests. FC downed Thorp back on Dec. 13 by a 73-44 score. Vollrath and Hagberg were again the Crickets' leading scorers at 26 and 16 points respectively as FC took a 45-17 lead at halftime. Fall Creek also made 13-of-16 free throws. Fall Creek then battered Stanley-Boyd 52-31 at S-B on Friday, Dec. 16. Vollrath was held to just six points in this game but the Crickets got 10 points from Jack Walden, eight from Ben Kelly and seven points from Jeff Ritger to go with Hagberg's 14 points. Steinke finished with a team-best 10 rebounds and Kelly had three assists.

Osseo-Fairchild downed Stanley-Boyd as well, 67-60 back on Dec. 13. Brody Seefeldt's 17 points and Lucas Frase's 14 points led the way for the Thunder as they won at home. Braeden Metzler and Jack Steinke both finished with nine points. However, the Thunder have take two straight setbacks. They lost at home to Chippewa Falls McDonell 78-59 on Dec. 17 in a doubleheader with the girls' game. A close contest early was put away by the Macks in the second half led by Edward Mittermeyer's 21 points and Aidan Mlsfeldt's 17 points. Seefeldt to again lead O-F in scoring while Frase and Steinke were also in double figures with 10 points each. O-F then lost a non-conference match-up at Whitehall Tuesday, Dec. 20 by a 62-55 score.

Western Cloverbelt Conference standings

Team Conf. Overall

Bloomer 2-0 4-1

Fall Creek 2-0 5-1

Chippewa Falls McDonell 2-0 8-0

Osseo-Fairchild 1-1 3-4

Thorp 1-1 2-5

Cadott 0-2 4-3

Eau Claire Regis 0-2 0-4

Stanley-Boyd 0-2 1-8

Both of the Tri-County two teams in the Large Dairyland Conference are struggling with a combined record of 2-12 overall. Augusta has lost three straight home games, Tuesday, Dec. 13 vs. Cochrane-Fountain City 73-44, to Melrose-Mindoro 51-23 on Friday, Dec. 16 and 83-49 to Colfax on Monday of this week Dec. 19. Logan Barrett scored 16 and Drew Jacobs scored 14 points for the Beavers against C-FC but no one else had more than Brennan King's eight points on the remainder of the roster as AHS was plagued by 21 turnovers. Jacobs also had 12 rebounds in the game for a double-double. The Beavers were held to just nine points in the second half in the loss to Mel-Min. Kenny Kloss led AHS in scoring with nine points while King had 11 rebounds. And against Colfax, King had 14 points and Barnett 11 with teammate Cashton Leslin scoring eight points while King grabbed nine rebounds. Turnovers were again a problem for the Beavers as they had 16 against Mel-Min and 18 vs. Colfax.

Eleva-Strum dropped a 64-32 decision at Blair-Taylor back on Dec. 13. Nathan Bemis led the Cardinal in scoring with 11 points and teammate Carter Gunderson scored nine points. Braydn Olson had a team-leading seven rebounds and Jake Bjerke had four assists. E-S fell behind the Wildcats 42-15 at halftime led by leading scorer Ethan Kinseley with 19 points.. A week later the outcome was worse for Central as they were crushed in a non-conference game at home vs. Arcadia 72-15, including a 46-4 outcome in the first half. Gunderson led E-S in scoring with seven points. Connor Weltzein had 19 points to lead Arcadia.

Large Dairyland Conference standings

Team Conf. Overall

Melrose-Mindoro 2-0 5-1

Whitehall 2-0 4-0

Cochrane-Fountain City 1-1 4-1

Augusta 1-2 1-7

Blair-Taylor 1-2 3-4

Eleva-Strum 0-2 1-5