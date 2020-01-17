Home / Augusta Area Times / Fall Creek boys hoops team drops close game to Thorp

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek High School Boys Basketball Team lost a close contest at home to Thorp Thursday evening, Jan. 16 by a 52-48 score.

FC led at halftime by a 31-25 score but struggled on offense for much of the second half. The Cardinals outscored the Crickets 17-8 to its first lead of the half, 42-39 after a three-pointer by Isaac Soumis. The big 6-6 senior led all scorers with 24 points.

Fall Creek stayed in the ballgame thanks to several second chance points from 6-5 junior center Jayden Fitch. He led FC in scoring with 17 points. One of his baskets put Fall Creek in front 45-44 but Soumis hit another big trifecta to make the score 47-45 Cardinals with 1:08 to go. The home team came within two points on several occasions in the last minute but Thorp, 7-4 overall and 4-2 in the WCC, made its free-throws, 6-for-6 to get its fourth win in a row and seventh in its last eight ballgames after an 0-3 start.

No one else was in double figures for the Crickets. Teigan Ploeckelman and Soren Johnson both scored six points while Luke Olson finished with seven points. Johnson also had a team-best seven rebounds.

The loss drops FC back down to the .500 mark overall at 5-5 and 2-4 in the WCC.

