Fall Creek boys hoopsters hand No. 1 ranked McDonell its first loss

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek High School Boys Basketball Team put the first loss of the season on Chippewa Falls McDonell's record as the Crickets downed the No. 1 ranked Macks 80-76 Thursday, Jan. 12 at FCHS.

The Crickets had five players in double figures and led by as a many as 18 points in the second half.

FC's top scorer was guard Ben Kelly with 20 points.

