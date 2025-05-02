Fall Creek boys' winning streak puts it in contention for WCC title

Just win, that's all.

It's all Fall Creek had to do to turn its season around and thus the Crickets now have five such wins in a row, three from last week to improve to 10-6 overall and tie for the lead in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.

After beating Thorp the week before, FC started last week with a non-conference win at Whitehall (7-8) 59-42 on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Corbin Sell scored a season-best 20 points and was named WHTL FM 102.3's Player of the Game as he included 10 rebounds for the double-double. Miles Schmidgall finished with 15 points and Josh Wright scored eight. Schmidgall also had a double-double with 14 rebounds while Jackson Tangley made four assists.

Fall Creek took down Stanley-Boyd at home Thursday, Jan. 30 by a 51-46 score, avenging an earlier loss to the Orioles, 9-7 overall. Schmidgall scored 17 and Kramer at 13 points and three steals while Wright and Tangley each had seven points. Tangley had a team-best four assists and Schmidgall collected 10 rebounds for another double-double.

FC closed the week up with a non-conference win at Wisconsin Dells' Just A Game Fieldhouse 58-44 over Palmyra-Eagle (10-6). Schmidgall finished with 13 pointsand 10 rebounds and Kramer scored 12 points and Tangley had nine points and five assists while Wright and Schmidgall each had four assists. Evan Seidling had a team-best three steals.

And early this week the Crickets had no trouble topping Augusta, 2-16 overall, 77-49 in a non-conference game played Tuesday at Fall Creek. FC built up a 47-17 lead at halftime. Schmidgall again had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Seidling had a season-best 16 points

Osseo-Fairchild was the only other Tri-County Area team to get a win last week, 67-35 at home against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (5-8) on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Thunder lost just their second game of the season on Friday, Jan. 31 at Lincoln 54-50. The Hornets (13-4) rallied from a 29-24 halftime deficit to win led by the 1-2 punch of Ben Ross' 24 points and Jace Paul's 19 plus a defense which held the Thunder to its lowest scoring output this season. O-F is 15-2 overall.

Last week Augusta was battered by Lincoln 86-55 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and lost 59-39 at Independence/Gilmanton on Friday, Jan. 31. The Hornets scored 53 points in the second half against AHS with four players in double figures led by Ross' 20 points. Noah Schroeder scored 18 and Owen Lee had 17 points for the Beavers and Beau Harmer had eight rebounds and four assists. I/G's Nolan Schrank was named WHTL 102.3 FM's Player of the Game as he scored a game-high 21 points to go with 13 rebounds. The Indee Panthers, 8-10 overall, had two other players in double figures. Lee scored 16 to lead Augusta and Schroeder had 11 points. No one else had more than four points. Caleb Kove grabbed 11 rebounds while Lee had five steals and Schroeder made six steals. The Beavers were again badley outscored in the second half after a competitive first half in both games last week.

Eleva-Strum dropped a 73-52 ballgame to Alma/Pepin at Pepin on Tuesday, Jan. 28 as the Eagles, 7-9 overall, had three players in double figures led by Mason Westberg's 19 points.