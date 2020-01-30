Fall Creek Girls Basketball Team stays in first place in WCC with win

FALL CREEK - After losing their first Western Cloverbelt Conference game last week, the Fall Creek High School Girls Basketball Team bounced back in big way Tuesday, Jan. 28 to maintain its hold on first place in the WCC.

The Crickets downed Chippewa Falls McDonell 67-53 to hand McDonell its second loss of the season in league play.

Fall Creek's local rival Osseo-Fairchild also has two losses and if both teams win Friday in league action, O-F at home vs. McDonell and Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis, then both teams will square off for first place in a match-up set for Monday, Feb. 3 at Fall Creek High School, 7:30 p.m. tip-time.

The Crickets led at halftime 28-23 and outscored the Macks by 19 in the second half. FC' sophomore center Gianna Vollrath pumped in 23 points to lead all scorers while teammate, forward Mackensy Kolpien added 13 points, Katleyn Hong nine and eight points each came from Ariel Heuer and Emily Madden. Lauren Deetz had 20 points for McDonell.

Fall Creek is 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the WCC while McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild are both 7-2