Fall Creek girls win team title at meet in Arcadia

The Fall Creek High School Track and Field won its first meet title taking first in the girls' team standings in the Fredrickson-Sonnentage Invitational meet held last week Thursday, April 24 in Arcadia.

FCHS girls scored 160 points followed by G-E-T's 149 and Altoona's 122 out of nine teams competing. The Cricket boys finished fifth in the team standings with 74 points.

Winning first for the FC girls were junioe Rebecca Stursz in the 100-meter dash in :12.66 seconds along with the 400-meter relay team of Rylee Winsand, Sturz, Alena Sanfelippo and Reese Lucken in :50.98; senior Mariah Shoop in the high jump with a height of 4-10; fellow senior Alena Sanfelippo in the pole vault with a height of 11-6 along with the long jump with a mark of 17-4 and junior Corina Grossinger with a throw of 108 feet even.

Other points for the FC girls came from, in a balanced bit of scoring, third place in the 3200-meter relay; 2-3 from sophomore Rylee insand and freshman Joanna Grossinger in the 100-meter high hurdles; sophomore Audrey Koehler, second in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs; junior Jamie Johnston, fifth in the mile run; second in the 800-meter relay; Sloop, fifth in the 400; senior Lily Walden, sixth in the 300-meter low hurdles; sophomore Iris VanWormer, third in the 800; Sanfelippo and Corina grossinger, second and fifth in the 200; fourth in the 1600-meter relay; senior Lydia Williams, fifth in the pole vault; Winsand, fourth in the long jump; Lucken, fifth in the discus.

Boys scoring points for Fall Creek in the meet were senior Caleb Steinke, first in the 800-meter run in 2:10; sophomore Koen Tumm, first in the triple jump at 41-11 and third in the long jump; junior Ben Pilgrim, fourth in the 100; 800-meter relay, fourth; Steinke, fourth in the 400; 400-meter relay, third; 1600-meter relay, eighth; sophomore Alex Anderson, eighth in the pole vault; junior Lincoln Burr, third in the discus; junior Ian Virning, fifth in the shot put.

FCHS also competed in the Father Mack Relays held on Tuesday, April 29 at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls hosted by Chippewa Falls McDonell. The results of the meet for Fall Creek were as follows starting with the boys' results: senior Joel Stump, seventh in the 3200-meter run; fourth in the 400-meter relay; sixth in the 800-meter relay; winners of the 800-meter sprint medely relay in 1:41.20; sixth in the 1600-meter relay; fifth in the 3200-meter relay; sixth in the distance medely relay; Steinke, fourth in the high jump; Tumm, winner of the long jump with a mark of 19-8 and triple jump at 43-9; junior Nate Spencer, Anderson and junior Ian Jacobsen, 4-6 in the pole vault; Burr, third in the discus and junior Trevor Whittlinger, eighth in the shot put.

Scoring points for the Crickets in girls' events were Koehler, winning the 3200 in 12:07; the 400-meter relay team winners in :51.14; the 800-meter relay team winners in 1:47: third in the 800-meter sprint medely relay; sixth in the 1600-meter relay; seventh in the 3200-meter relay; fifth in the girls distance medely relay; Shoop, second in the high jump; Sanfelippo, first in the long jump at 17-5 (with Winsand eighth); Willams and junior Jamie Johnston, 2-3 in the pole vault and Corina Grossinger, first in the discus at 110-10 (with Lucken eighth) FC's girls finished in third by with 85 points with Wittenberg-Birnmamwood winning the team title with 99 and Owen-Withee second with 88 points.

Eleva- Strum and Osseo-Fairchild competed in the Meurett Invitational in Neillsville on April 22. Both E-S teams finished fourth with over 100 points out of the nine teams competing and the O-F boys and girls were both seventh. Neillsville swept both team titles.

In the girls' meet, E-S senior Oliva Caponigro won the shot put with a toss of 30 feet, 11 inches. Other winners for the Cardinals were fellow senior Kenzy King winning the discus with a throw of 102-8 (Capinigro finished fourth in the event), junior Aliza Kulig won the high jump with a height of 5-3; the E-S girls 3200-meter relay team was first in 11:54. Other placewinners for the Cards' girls team members were King, fourth in the shot put; sophomore Avery Spangberg, third in the 100-meter dash and eigth in the pole vault; junior Ashlyn Hanson, sixth in the triple jump; freshman Tatum Koxlien, sixth in the long jump; Kulig, fifth in the 100-meter high hurdles and second in the 300-meter low hurdles; senior Amalia Dyar, sixth in the 1600-meter run; sophomore Annalyse Preston, fourth in the 800-meter run; senior Olivia Spangberg, second in the 3200-meter run and in the relays, the Cards finished third in the 1600, fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 400.

Winning titles for Central in the boys' meet were the 1600-meter relay team in 3:45; senior Jack Preston in the 800 in 2:17 and junior Axel Young in triple jump with a leap of 39-9. Other placewinners for the Cards were junior Jaxon Rindal, second in the discus and fifth in the shot put; freshman Xavier Franzwa, seventh in the discus; junior Russell Hulett, third in the 400-meter dash; fourth in the high jump and fifth in the long jump; junior Logan Reisenweber and Young, tied for sixth in the pole vault with teammate sophomore Bo Windjue eighth; Windjue, third in the 110-meter high hurdles with junior teammate sixth; junior Luis Kinser, eighth in the 100; junior Alex Awe, second in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600-meter runs; Young and Brown and junior Gabe Wakefield, third, fourth and seventh in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles; sophomore Shay Payne, eighth in the 800; Riesenweber, eighth in the 200-meter dash; and in the relays: fifth in the 400; second in the 800 and second in the 3200.

Osseo-Fairchild junior Alyssa Burmesch won the 3200-meter run in 16:03. Also scoring points for the Thunder in the Meurett Invite were junior Makela Kiesow, sixth in the shot put and eighth in the discus; junior Matt Jennings, eighth in the shot put; sophomore Jason Sedillo, fourth in the 110 hurdles and freshman Elian Paine, sixth in the mile run.

E-S took part in the Hoffman Invitational held at Black River Falls Thursday, May 1. E-S was third in the girls' team standings and fourth in the boys. Scoring points in the boys' meet for Eleva-Strum were Riesenweber, fifth in the 200; senior Brennan Hanner, seventh in the 200; Hulett, fourth in the 400; Preston, second in the 800; Awe, fifth in the 3200; Windjue, fifth in the high hurdles; Young, third in the IM hurdles; Young, fifth in the pole vault; Hulett, third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump; Rindal, seventh in the shot put and third in the discus and Brown, seventh in the discus. The Central boys won the 3200-meter relay in 9:13 with the team of Hulett, Preston, Payne and junior Dan Sgerstrom. They also finished second in the 1600 relay and seventh in the 800 relay. The E-S girls were led by their 1600-meter relay team of senior Ella McConnell, Preston, Hanson and Liza Kulig with a winning time of 4:28, Caponigro in the shot put with a winning mark of 32-2 and King in the discus throwin for first place at 99-1. Other points for the Cards came from Kulig, third in the high jump and 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles; Avery Spanberg, fifth in the 100 and seventh in the pole vault; McConnell, fifth in the 200; Hanson, sixth in the 400; Preston, second in the 800; Dyar, eighth in the mile run; Olivia Spangberg, fifth in the 3200; Lily Ross, eighth in the 100 high hurdles and seventh in the 300 lows; Hanson, third in the triple jump; King, sixth in the shot put and Cap[inigor, third in the discus. E-S was also second in the 3200 relay, sixth in the 800 and fifth in the 400.

Both E-S track and field teams were second in the seven team Pirate Invitational run on April 25 at C-FC behind Onalaska Luther with 120 points each. The boys' team points came from in scoring order: Kinser, sixth in the 100; Hanner second and Riesenweber seventh in the 200; Preston first and Hulett third in the 400 with Preston's winning time at :55.31 seconds; Payne, eighth in 800; Awe, fourth in the mile and two mile runs; Windjue and Brown, 4-5 in the 110 hurdles; Wakefield, fourth in the 300 hurdles; second in the 400 relay; third in the 800-meter relay; first in the 1600 relay in 3:47 the team of Hanner, Reisenweber, Young and Preston; first in the 3200 relay in 9:22 the team of Hulett, Preston, Segerstrom and Payne; Young, Segerstrom and Windjue, 5-7-8 in the pole vault; Hulett, second in the long jump; Hulett, Young and Payne, 2-3-7 in the triple jump; Rindal and Franzwa, 3-4 in the shot put and Brown, Franzwa and Rindal, 3-4-5 in the discus. Over on the girls' side in the same order, freshman Taytum Koxlien finished sixth in the 100; Avery Spanberg was second in the 200; Preston fourth in the 400; Hanson fifth in the 800; Dyar fourth in the 1600; Olivia Spanberg fourth in the 3200; Kulig and Ross 4-8 in the 100 high hurdles and 4-7 respectively in the 300-low hurdles; second in the 400 relay; third in the 800; third in the 1600 and second in the 3200 relay; Kulig second in the high jump; Spanberg and Ross 3-6 in the pole vault; Koxlien eighth in the long jump; Hanson eighth in the triple jump; Capinigro first in the shot put 32-5 with King sixth and King winning the discus with a toss of 101-1 with Capinigro second at 94-6.

Upcoming events for Tri-County Area Track and Field teams include a meet at Bloomer on May 6, The Dairyland Conference True Team Meet in Augusta on May 8, the Stanley-Boyd Invitational on May 9, the Mondovi Invitational on May 12, a quad meet at Chippewa Falls McDonell on May 13, the Dairyland Conference Meet May 15 in Whitehall; the Cadott Invitational on May 17 and Western Cloverbelt meet in Chippewa Falls on May 20. Whitehall also has an invite meet on May 22, five days before WIAA regional and sectional meets Tuesday and Friday the last week of the month. All the Tri-County Area teams will participate in the Division 3 Mondovi Regional on May 27 with the sectional meet at Bangor on May 30.