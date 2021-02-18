Fall Creek hoops teams take part in playoffs

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek High School Gym will be busy this weekend as the Fall Creek boys' and girls' basketball teams will be involved in WIAA tournament action.

Indeed, this Saturday could see both teams in championship contests at the school gymnasium.

First things first though. The girls team, ranked No. 9 in the state and the No. 2 seed in its Division 4 sectional tournament first has to get past No. 3 seed seed Edgar Thursday evening, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The boys' team begins its quest for a Division 4 regional tournament title at home Friday, Feb. 19 against No. 4 seed Colfax

The Cricket girls are 13-4 overall and the boys' team has a 17-5 overall record. Edgar is 13-8 overall and Colfax is 7-11.

Championship games for both tournament are set for this Saturday with the boys' game at night (with a 7 p.m. tip-off) and the girls' contest more than likely in the afternoon.

Both state tournaments will be played at the La Crosse Center. The girls D-4 tournament will take place in one day on Feb. 26 with games at 9:30 a.m.,12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Other teams in the tournaments field include No. 1 seed and No. 6 ranked Phillips (18-1 overall) vs. No. 4 seed Clear Lake (12-6) in the girls' sectional tournament while in the boys' regional tournament No. 3 seed Eau Claire Regis (13-7) is at No. 2 seed Spring Valley (15-3).