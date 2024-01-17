Fall Creek notches another win over ranked opponent

If as a casual high school basketball fan looking forward to a match-up of two top-ranked opponents Monday, Jan. 15's match-up between No. 7 Fall Creek and No. 9 Altoona at FCHS you were disappointed. But a Fall Creek player, coach and fan, would have been elated.

For the Crickets had no problems running the Railroaders (9-5) off the rails, leading by as many as 21 points in the second half and winning 58-45 to improve to 11-3 overall.

FC's relentless, all-over-the floor defense forced many turnovers and negated Altoona's height advantage, especially from 6-6 senior Division-I bound Alyssa Wirth, who finished with nine points. The Crickets had balanced and multiple-player scoring led by 13 points from sophomore forward Becca Sturz, 10 points each from sophomore Jasmin Heuer and junior Gracie Marten and eight points from senior Kambel Sell.

"We played very hard, very good defense tonight," Sturz said. "Overall we played really well and this win will help with our confidence against good teams."

Indeed, FC took hit in that department after being routed by No. 2 McDonell (14-1) a week ago. They've bounced back with a big win over Cadott (8-7) last week Tuesday, Jan. 9 at home 65-19 and now with a win over Altoona. The Crickets look to add to their win totals this week at Stanley-Boyd (2-13) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and at home vs. Thorp (3-13) in a rescheduled contest from last week Friday with the tip at 5:45 p.m. before the boys contest with Thorp as well.

"We did a good job getting after it and setting the tone right away with our defense," FC head Jason Martzke said. "I thought we did a very good job on offense spreading the ball out and attacking them. The one consistent thing we've done well on offense this season so far is getting the ball to players who shooting well or who have the best chances of scoring in every game we played and we did that tonight and it was good for us it happened to be multiple players."

Osseo-Fairchild had dropped to the .500 mark at 7-7 with recent losses last week Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Eau Claire Regis (12-2) 75-49 and this past Monday, Jan. 15 at Elk Mound 69-35. O-F fell behind the Mounders 34-15 at halftime and couldn't catch-up. Halle Colby had 12 points to lead the Thunder in scoring as they began a difficult five-game road trip. No. 5 ranked EM improved to 15-0 overall.

But the Thunder got back over even 24 hours later as they won at Black River Falls (1-16) by a 52-40 score.

Both Tri-County Area teams in the Large Dairyland Conference continued their struggles.

Eleva-Strum (3-12) lost a close contest at home to Arcadia last week Tuesday, Jan. 9 by a 48-44 score and at Independence/Gilmanton on Thursday, Jan. 11 by a 50-38 score. E-S had three players in double figures vs. Arcadia (9-5), freshmen Avery Glenz and Avaya Zweifelhofer both scored 13 points and sophomore Aliza Kulig scored 11 points. Against I/G, a close contest at halftime was put away by the Indees (10-5) as they outscored E-S by a 22-11 margin in the second half. The Cardinals lost another close game Tuesday, Jan 16. against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (6-5) by a 52-48 outcome. The win by the Lancers snapped a four-game losing streak for them.

Augusta (2-13) lost at home to Alma/Pepin (7-6) on Thursday, Jan. 11 by a close 58-54 margin and were beaten by No. 8 ranked Cochrane-Fountain City (14-1) 69-23 on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Girls Basketball Standings

(as of morning of Jan. 17)

West Cloverbelt

Team W-L

Chippewa Falls McDonell 7-0

Fall Creek 6-1

Eau Claire Regis 5-2

Osseo-Fairchild 4-3

Bloomer 3-4

Cadott 1-6

Stanley-Boyd 1-6

Thorp 1-6

Last Week's Games

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Fall Creek 65, Cadott 18

Chippewa Falls McDonell 92, Thorp 23

Eau Claire Regis 75, Osseo-Fairchild 49

Bloomer 66, Stanley-Boyd 18

Friday, Jan. 12

Bloomer at Cadott ppd.

Stanly-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild ppd.

Thorp at Fall Creek ppd.

Chippewa Falls McDonell at Eau Claire Regis ppd.

This Week's Games

Thursday, Jan. 18

Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer

Thorp at Cadott

Osseo-Fairchild at Chippewa Falls McDonell

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

Next Week's Games

Monday, Jan. 22

Bloomer at Cadott

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Thorp at Eau Claire Regis

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Chippewa Falls McDonell at Bloomer

Large Dairyland

Team W-L

Melrose-Mindoro 5-2

Whitehall 5-3

Blair-Taylor 3-3

Eleva-Strum 1-6

Augusta 0-7

Last Week's Games

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 30

Thursday, Jan. 11

Independence/Gilmanton 50, Eleva-Strum 38

Whitehall 65, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48

Alma/Pepin 58, Augusta 54

Blair-Taylor 47, Lincoln 27

This Week's Games

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Lincoln 56, Whitehall 49

Cochrane-Fountain City 62, Augusta 23

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Eleva-Strum 48

Friday, Jan. 19

Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor

Independence/Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro

Whitehall at Alma/Pepin

Eleva-Strum at Lincoln

Next Week's Games

Monday, Jan. 22

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at Augusta

Thursday, Jan. 26

Whitehall at Cochrane-Fountain City

Alma/Pepin at Eleva-Strum

Augusta at Independence/Gilmanton