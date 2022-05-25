Fall Creek prep tracksters continue sweep all before them, win regional titles

MONDOVI - Seems like sweeping isn't a strenuous chore for the Fall Creek High School Track and Field Team.

In fact you can say they actually like to sweep.

Because sweeping meets left and right this season, finishing first and winning titles and trophies and medals in boys' and girls' competition is what the Crickets have been doing, including Monday's WIAA Division 3 Mondovi Regional meet.

The boys' team standings were as follows: 1) Fall Creek 171; 2). Mondovi 113, 3). Whitehall 72; 4). Alma/Pepin 62; 5). Melrose-Mindoro 60; 6). Cochrane-Fountain City 51; 7). Blair-Taylor 46 ; 8) Eleva-Strum 41; 9). Augusta 37; 10) Independence/Gilmanton 36; 11) Osseo-Fairchild 6; 12). Lincoln 0

For the girls' it was: 1) Fall Creek 191; 2) Mondovi 111 3). Cochrane-Fountain City 105; 4). Eleva-Strum 54; 5) Blair-Taylor 46.50; 6) Whitehall 37; 7) Melrose-Mindoro 31.50; 8) Alma/Pepin 28; 9). Osseo-Fairchild 26; 10). Augusta 25; 10). Independence/Gilmanton 25; 12). Lincoln 11

These results have Fall Creek eager to return to Mondovi on Thursday, May 26 for the Mondovi Sectional Meet beginning at 3:30 p.m. FC looks to sweep two more titles to add to their collection and they'll have plenty of athletes competing to do so, such as Boys Discus- Soren Johnson, Ryan Whittlinger, and Andrew Anderson; Girls High Jump- Samantha Bann and Evelyn Bergeron; Girls Long Jump- Allie Sanfellippo and Katie Kent; Boys Pole Vault- Levi Atkins; Girls Shot Put- Janeyanne Grossinger; Boys Triple Jump- Leo Hagberg and Jacob Wathke; Girls 4x800- Emallie Sorenson, Megan Johnston, Samantha Spencer and Jenna Anders; Girls 100-meter High Hurdles- Trinity Lontz; Boys 110 High Hurdles- Isaac Steinke; Girls 4x200- Kylie VanDong, Allie Sanfellipo, Katie Kent and Samantha Bann; Girls 400 Dash- Ella Solfest; Boys 400 Dash- Kael Sanfellipo and Stewart Gundry; Girls 4x100- Kylie VanDong, Katie Kent, McKenna Klawiter and Samantha Bann; Girls 300 Low Hurdles- Megan Johnston; Boys 300 IM Hurdles- Eli Laube; Girls 200 Dash- Allie Sanfellipo and Samantha Bann; Girls 4x400- Megan Johnston, Samantha Spencer, Emallie Sorenson, and McKenna Klawiter; Boys 4x400- Ben Kelly, Stewart Gundry, Gunnar Johnson and Kael Sanfellipo; Girls Discus- Janeyanne Grossinger; Boys High Jump- Eli Laube; Boys Long Jump- Leo Hagberg; Girls Pole Vault- Allie Sanfellipo and Samantha Spencer; Boys Shot Put- Soren Johnson, Ryan Whittlinger and Andrew Anderson; Girls Triple Jump- Samantha Spencer; Boys 4x800- Tyler Kleinhans, Stewart Gundry, Eric Steinke and Kael Sanfellipo; Girls 1600 run- Jenna Anders; Girls 800 run- Jenna Anders and Emallie Sorenson; Boys 800 run- Eric Steinke and Tyler Kleinhans.

These athletes finished in the top four at the regional meet to qualify for sectionals and if they do the same Thursday, they will advance to the state meet next weekend in La Crosse.

Of this group, winning regional titles were Soren Johnson in the discus and shot put, Bann in the high jump, Spencer in the triple jump, Anders in the 800 and 1600, the boys' 1600 and 3200 relay teams and the girls' 3200, 1600, 800 and 400 relays (another complete sweep!). Setting school records were Boys 4x400- Ben Kelly, Stewart Gundry, Gunnar Johnson and Kael Sanfellipo; Samatha Bann tying the High Jump

Allie Sanfellipo tying her's and Samantha Spencer's Pole Vault mark. Johnson already holds the record for the discus.

Also scoring points for FC (5th for 8th) at Monday's meet which added to their victory totals were Caroline Grossinger, 7th in the 100; VanDong and Klawitter, fifth and sixth in the 200; the boys' 440 and 800 meter relay teams, both fifth; Aidel Kaufman, eighth in the 400; Gunnar Johnson in the 400, fifth; Gus Pranckus, eighth in the 300 hurdles; Atkins, fifth in the 200; VanDong, fifth in the discus; Kelly and Sanfelippo, fifth and sixth in the long jump; Lydia Willaims, fifth in the pole vault; Brynn Clemons and Gracie Minner, sixth and seventh in the mile run; Begeron, eighth in the 800; Caleb Steinke, fifth in the 800. indeed, FC could have added ine qualifiers to the sectional totals.

The Tri-County Area's other track and field teams will have a solid number of qualifiers to sectionals as well.

Augusta's entries to the sectional meet include: Bailey Peterson 3200 meters (champion); Kyle Shult 3200 meters (2nd place ); 1600-meter relay boys (3rd place ); Dalton Robinson, Marcus Livingston, Levi White , Ben Dickinsen; 800-meter relay boys (4th place) Tyler Brixen, Marcus Livingston, Drew Jacobs, Ben Dickinson; 400-meter relay boys (3rd place ) Tyler Brixen, Marcus Livingston , Ben Dickinsen, Levi White

110-meter high hurdles Levi White (3rd).

Also scoring for the Beavers in the regional meet were Justin Frank, seventh in the 1600; girls 800 relay, seventh; girls 400 relay, fifth; Ava Peterson and Cecelia Hanson, sixth and seventh in the 3200; girls 1600 relay, fifth; Robinson, seventh in the long jump; Devin Molinaro, seventh in the 3200.

Eleva-Strum will have a sizable sectional contingent led by regional shot put champion Jaden Bautch in the shot put with a toss of 31 feet. She also took third in the 100-meter dash and was part of the Cardinals' 800-meter relay team which finished second along with Annika Skoug, Kassidy Koxlien and Madison Schultz, who finished second in the triple jump. E-S's Charlie Dyar won the regional title in the 200-meter dash in :24.23 seconds and Central's 400-meter relay team for girls finished third. This team includes Avarie Segerstrom, Koxlien, Bautch and Schultz. Wyatt Miland finished fourth in the 100 and also qualified. Jack Preston also qualified for sectionals by finishing fourth in the 800-meter run.

Other points for E-S in the regional meet (and some near-misses for qualification) came from Ryan Julson, seventh in the discus; Koxlien, fifth in the long jump; Garrett Zimple, seventh in the pole vault; Jacob Olson and Jared Bohn, sixth and eighth respectively in the triple jump; Ella McConnell, fifth in the 400; boys 400 relay, sixth; Skoug, sixth in the 200; Brennan Hanner, sixth in the 200; girls 1600 relay, seventh; boys' 1600 relay, sixth; Miland, fifth in the shot put; Anabel Howie, seventh in the 800.

Osseo-Fairchild's sectional qualifiers were Corryn Konkel in the high jump, third; the boys' 3200 relay team of Bryce Armstrong-Baglien, Mason Scheffer, Jack Steinke and Kyle Burmesch which finished fourth

and the girls 3200-meter relay team of Rylee Bratina, Tymeka Eisbrener, Emily Cain and Breanna Aguillard, which also placed fourth.

Points for the Thunder in the sectional meet also came from Hayden Vold and Karmen Paulus, sixth and seventh in the long jump; the girls' 800 relay team, fifth; the girls' 400 relay, eighth; Mariah Steinke in the discus, seventh; Taylor Hammer in the triple jump, sixth and Burmesch in the 3200, eighth.

The WIAA Division 3 Mondovi Sectional Meet begins with field events at 3:30 p.m. with running events starting at 4:15 p.m. Take this link for Heat Sheets of Thursday's sectional meet: https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Track/2022/D3-Mondovi_HeatS...

Runner: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANb1AA35o9I