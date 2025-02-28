Fall Creek to provide police service to Town of Ludington

FALL CREEK - The Village Board of Fall Creek, during its January meeting back on the 13th in the Village Hall, agreed unanimously to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Town

of Ludington for police services.

The Village has a similar MOU agreement for police service with the Town of Lincoln.

Village administrator Jared McKee updated the Board on key progress that is being made regarding the new library and village center: reviewing the case study and renderings, reporting the land donated by John & Michelle Kuehn has been transferred over to the Village, and the contract paperwork has been submitted for the Flexible Facilities Program grant.

Jamie Kaeding was appointed as a member on the Fall Creek Area Fire District Board to complete the term of Norm Brunkow..

The Board went into closed session to discuss a land sale. Coming out of closed session the Board unanimously approved the sale of village property, vacant land located in the south section of the Village (adjacent to the Creekside Estates Subdivision) at a cost of $7,828.16 per acre.to CMJM Properties LLC for development.