Fall Creek School Board approves bids

FALL CREEK - Three bids were approved by the Fall Creek School Board at its June 21 meeting held in the District Administrative office.

The board unanimously approved the oil bid to Halron Lubricants, the tire bid to Bauer Built and the fuel bid to Fall Mart.

Coming out of closed session, the board discussed resignations and hiring recommendations and approved those recommendations and approved

the administrators base wage and benefits for 2021-2022 school year.