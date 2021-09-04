Fall Creek School Board approves budget forecast

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School District Board of Education approved the preliminary budget forecast for the 2021-22 school year at its March meeting back on the 15th.

The approval was given with reductions and or enhancements as presented with adjustments going forward through the budget process.

The board also gave its approval to agreement with nearby Cluster A school district for sharing of services, a therapy service agreement for the 2021-22 school year, revisions to the district's wellness policy and all coaching/ position positions for the remainder of the school year.

The board went into closed session and came out to approve a resolution to give the Superintendent Sanfelippo the authority to accept employee resignations and retirements submitted in March - September and to hire for all open positions in these months