Fall Creek School Board approves insurance for 2020-21 school year

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board approved health insurance for the district for the 2020-21 school year and its monthly meeting held back on April 20 via teleconference.

The increase on the premium is 4.9 percent and is contingent on the 2020-21 school budget what state aid the district receives.

The board also unanimously approved the district audit with Wipfli Accounting. They also unanimously approved an agreement with Augusta School District for curriculum support services, the Carl Perkins Administration agreement with Eau Claire School District and revisions to the 2020-21 employee handbook. The board also heard the first reading of revising Board Policy 172 governing Special Board Meetings.

After going into and coming out of closed session, the board approved the hiring of Tyler Mickelson as Fall Creek High School Football Coach and the hiring of Alternative Education

Teacher Dennis Hakes. Both the Certified Staff and support staff union base wage contracts were approved as presented.