Fall Creek School Board approves officers for new term

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board approved the elections of its officers for its new term at its May meeting held on the 18th at the district office

The new school board officers are as follows: President: Brock Wright; Vice President: Eric Ryan; Clerk: AnnMarie Anderson and Treasurer: Jill Geske.

The board also approved nominations to have Wright serve as the CESA 10 Representative for the 2021-2022 school year and have Geske serve as the alternate for CESA District No. 10 while board member Courtney Kneifl was nominated to be the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) delegate and Ryan be the WASB alternate.

The following agenda items were passed by the board unanimously: a resolution authorizing the transfer of funds, the establishment of an escrow account with respect to and the defeasance of certain of the general obligation school improvement bonds, dated July 12, 2018; approve the district's 2021-2022 preliminary draft budget as presented; approve the Wipfli public audit contract; agreement with

Augusta School District for curriculum support services; theCarl Perkins Administration Agreement with Eau Claire School District; approval of the RW Baird Contract; approval the Chartwell Contract for

the 2021-2022 school year; approve revising Board policy, rules and exhibits for Youth Option Programs; a motion to give the superintendent authority to enter into a High School Baseball Co-op Athletic Program agreement for the 2021-2022 school year; approve Hudson Electric’s Football Field Lights Project bid; approve all in coming and out going open enrollment applications; approve the elementary, middle and high school Student/Parent Handbooks and approving posting for up to four 28 hours per week summer custodial positions.

There was a discussion about raising school breakfast and lunch prices. While no objections were stated, the board did not vote on any motion to do so as none was offered

The board went into closed session to for discussion on resignations and hires the Superintendent authorized and updating the board on negotiations. The board came out of closed session and approved the following motions unanimously: approve the Support Staff Union Base Contract as presented and approve the 2021-2022 Employee Handbook revisions as presented with Ryan abstaining.