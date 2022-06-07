Fall Creek School Board approves revising several board policies

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board approved the second reading several revisions of board policy during its June meeting held back on the 20th in the District Meeting Room.

The Board polices approved for revisions were the annual operating budget, budget implementation, state and Federal aid eligibility, revenues from investments, gate receipts and admission to events, rule substitute staff COVID-19 incentive, substitute professional staff employment and substitute support staff employment.

The board also approved handbooks for elementary, middle, high school students/parents.

Other agenda items approved unanimously by the board were the Carl Perkins Administration agreement with the Eau Claire School District, the 66.0301 agreement with the Altoona School District and the Board awarded bids for oil to Halron Lubricants, tires with Bauer Built and fuel with Fall Mart.