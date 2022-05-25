Fall Creek School Board approves wages for staff at April meeting

FALL CREEK - Coming out of closed session, the Fall Creek School Board unanimously approved wages for the 2022-23 school year at the board's April meeting back on the 18th in the district meeting room.

The board approved the certified staff base wage contract and the support staff base wage contract. The Board also unanimously approved the employee health insurance plan.

Updates and revisions to the 10-year long range facility plan were also unanimously approved along with the revisions to the 2022-23 District Employee Handbook

The Board approved approve coaching/advising recommendations for the 2022-2023 and seasons coming out of closed session. They also unanimously approved posting for four 28

hours per week summer custodial positions.