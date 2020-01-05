Fall Creek School Board approves waiver request proposal

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board approved a motion to ask for a waiver from the state Department of Public Instruction from a state law require a certain amount of instructional hours to be completed by the end of the school year during its March meeting on the 30th. The motion was passed unanimously after a public hearing.

Fall Creek and many school districts are applying for this waiver as a result of school being closed by Gov. Evers' "Stay at Home" executive order.

Other matters discussed and voted on by the board included designating Eric Ryan and Tarese Dubiel to represent the school board at a future graduation ceremony for the Class 2020 if such a ceremony takes place.